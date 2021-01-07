COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 2,641 new cases on Wednesday and 47 more deaths, 13 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 217,999 confirmed cases and 8,488 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,393 people in hospital (an increase of 76), including 202 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

6,221 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 38,984.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The Legault government is hoping to slow down COVID-19's surge by forcing Quebecers to stay home.

As of Saturday, it will impose a four-week overnight curfew for almost the entire province, a first for Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

People will need to be home between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Grocery stores and depanneurs will close as of 7:30 p.m. as a result.

There will be some exceptions, including if you're heading to work or school or on your way back home during the curfew hours, or if you're walking your dog close to your home.

Fines for breaking the curfew will range from $1,000 to $6,000.

Geneviève Guilbault, the province's deputy premier and public security minister, is expected to provide other details about how the curfew will be enforced at 1 p.m.

Premier François Legault unveiled other measures during Wednesday afternoon's news conference.

High schools will remain closed for one extra week, and reopen on Jan. 18. Elementary schools, however, will reopen next Monday as planned, with all students required to wear masks on school grounds. Students in Grade 5 and 6 will need to keep their masks on even when seated in class.

Top COVID-19 stories today