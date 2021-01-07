COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault expected to provide details today about curfew enforcement
- Quebec reported 2,641 new cases on Wednesday and 47 more deaths, 13 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 217,999 confirmed cases and 8,488 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,393 people in hospital (an increase of 76), including 202 in intensive care (an increase of eight).
- 6,221 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 38,984.
The Legault government is hoping to slow down COVID-19's surge by forcing Quebecers to stay home.
As of Saturday, it will impose a four-week overnight curfew for almost the entire province, a first for Quebec since the start of the pandemic.
People will need to be home between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Grocery stores and depanneurs will close as of 7:30 p.m. as a result.
There will be some exceptions, including if you're heading to work or school or on your way back home during the curfew hours, or if you're walking your dog close to your home.
Fines for breaking the curfew will range from $1,000 to $6,000.
Geneviève Guilbault, the province's deputy premier and public security minister, is expected to provide other details about how the curfew will be enforced at 1 p.m.
Premier François Legault unveiled other measures during Wednesday afternoon's news conference.
High schools will remain closed for one extra week, and reopen on Jan. 18. Elementary schools, however, will reopen next Monday as planned, with all students required to wear masks on school grounds. Students in Grade 5 and 6 will need to keep their masks on even when seated in class.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
