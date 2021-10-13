COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,750 people in hospital (an increase of 158 from the previous day), including 191 in intensive care (an increase of six).

The province reported 14,486 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 680,308 confirmed cases and 11,820 people have died.

On Wednesday, the province also reported a total of 15,300,211 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 92 506 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 19 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

About 13,000 health-care workers are currently off the job in Quebec because of COVID-19, Radio-Canada has learned.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, Quebec's associate deputy health minister Dr. Lucie Opatrny and Daniel Paré, the director of Quebec's vaccination campaign, will provide an update at 11 a.m. on the province's epidemiological situation.

There are currently more than 15,000 active COVID-19 cases in seniors residences across the province.

Rapid tests delivery

Quebecers can expect to be able to pick up COVID rapid tests at their local pharmacies by early next week.

Ottawa confirmed it would deliver 31.5 million tests to Quebec by the end of January. About three million rapid tests arrived in the province Wednesday.

The province is currently reserving PCR tests for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Reopening schools

Quebec will distribute seven million rapid tests to preschools and elementary school students and staff, and says it's sticking to its plan of reopening schools by Jan. 17.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said he wants schools open as soon as possible because of the consequences keeping schools closed can have on children and their development.

The province has also promised to provide students with LTE sticks to plug into their computers if they don't have access to internet at home, and said it will also ramp up the number of carbon dioxide detectors distributed to schools.

About 30 to 40 per cent of COVID hospitalizations are actually people who sought care for another reason and were found to be positive to COVID once at the hospital, Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said.

Vaccine passports may be needed to stop by the SAQ

Picking up a bottle of wine from the SAQ may soon require more than just your wallet and ID.

The Quebec government is considering implementing the vaccine passport at the SAQ and SQDC, Radio-Canada has learned.

The SAQ confirmed that it has discussed the measure with the province, and is prepared to apply it if the government goes ahead.

The news comes after the Quebec government recently suggested more restrictions for the unvaccinated were on the horizon.

"While the specific intervention in this setting, this very small change in this setting, may not change all that much, I think it just signals to the population that vaccinations are necessary," said epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos.

But Jean-François Mary, the executive director at the harm reduction group CACTUS, said he has concerns about what it means for those struggling with an addiction to alcohol.

"Where is the only place where you can buy spirits? It's the SAQ," he told CBC News. "So they are actually restricting access for people who are dependant on the substance ... for which withdrawal can cause death. This is very, very problematic."

Isolation for double vaccinated cut to five days

Quebecers with at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine who test positive will only have to isolate for five days.

The Quebec government made the announcement at a technical briefing Tuesday. Previously, all those who tested positive had to remain in isolation for 10 days after symptoms began.

The person must also have spent 24 hours without a fever before coming out of isolation. For the following five days, the person must wear a mask and keep a distance of two metres from others.

If these conditions cannot be met, the 10-day isolation remains in effect.

Children under 12 will also be able to take advantage of the five-day isolation period.

Other provinces have also moved to reduce the period to five days, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick. The United States also only requires a five-day isolation.

Health-care workers in the province will also have their isolation period reduced, but only to seven days. In some cases, COVID-positive health care staff may still be called into work.

New rules for long-term care homes, residences

Quebec is tightening its measures around seniors residences and long-term care homes, or CHSLDs, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Only those considered caregivers will be allowed to enter the facilities. In CHSLDs and intermediary services, it is limited to one person per resident per day. In private seniors residences, only one caregiver can go at a time, for a maximum of two people per resident per day.

The homes will be tasked with asking each resident to identify a maximum of four people to be considered caregivers in order to limit the amount of people who have access to the home. A vaccine passport will be required, regardless of whether it is a private or public facility.

The Quebec government said the measures are to address a rise in care homes reporting outbreaks of 10 cases or more.

As of Jan. 2, there were 2,640 cases in long-term care, representing 521 homes, according to the health ministry.

