COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
The province is also considering extending school closures
- Quebec reported 2,508 new cases on Tuesday and 62 more deaths, 17 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 215,358 confirmed cases and 8,441 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,317 people in hospital (an increase of 23), including 194 intensive care (an increase of six).
- 2,529 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 32,763.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The Quebec government is set to unveil the details of the stricter lockdown measures it will put in place in an effort to contain the soaring number of COVID-19 cases.
Premier François Legault is considering imposing a curfew, as well as extending school closures, according to Radio-Canada.
A curfew would be a first in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, residents at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc have launched legal action against the province, demanding they receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within 72 hours.
They say the government's decision to delay their second shots in order to provide a first dose to as many people as possible is a breach of contract.
The premier will announce the new restrictions at 5 p.m. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec thought it had learned from the first wave of COVID-19, so why is it facing another lockdown?Quebec opts to delay the second dose of vaccine in order to immunize health-care workers faster.
- Parents worry as Quebec seems poised to extend school closures past Jan. 11
- More than 300 experts ask provinces to update health guidelines on COVID-19 airborne transmission
- Montreal region's COVID-19 wards could overflow within 3 weeks, provincial predictions suggest
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.