COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 2,508 new cases on Tuesday and 62 more deaths, 17 of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 215,358 confirmed cases and 8,441 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,317 people in hospital (an increase of 23), including 194 intensive care (an increase of six).

2,529 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 32,763.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The Quebec government is set to unveil the details of the stricter lockdown measures it will put in place in an effort to contain the soaring number of COVID-19 cases.

Premier François Legault is considering imposing a curfew, as well as extending school closures, according to Radio-Canada.

A curfew would be a first in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, residents at the Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc have launched legal action against the province, demanding they receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine within 72 hours.

They say the government's decision to delay their second shots in order to provide a first dose to as many people as possible is a breach of contract.

The premier will announce the new restrictions at 5 p.m. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.

Top COVID-19 stories today