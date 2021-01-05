COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 2,546 new cases on Monday and 32 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 212,850 confirmed cases and 8,379 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,294 people in hospital (an increase of 69), including 188 intensive care (an increase of nine).

1,711 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 30,473.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Premier François Legault's first update of the year was originally scheduled for today at 5 p.m, but has been postponed until tomorrow.

The Legault government needs more time to analyze its options and go over several details, according to Radio-Canada, and the news conference will be scheduled for Wednesday in the same time slot.

In the past, the premier has used late-afternoon news conferences to deliver bad news, such as new lockdown measures.

Last month, the province put in place its strictest public health rules since last spring, including closures of schools and non-essential businesses during the holidays. Those measures are set to end in less than a week, but with the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to soar, several experts are hoping they will be extended.

Since last Wednesday, the province has registered more than 2,800 cases three times. Nearly 8,400 Quebecers have died due to the virus, according to provincial data.

Top COVID-19 stories today