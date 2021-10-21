COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 15,293 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 15 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 651,328 confirmed cases and 11,760 people have died.

There are 1,396 people in hospital (an increase of 165 from the previous day), including 181 in intensive care (an increase of 19).

The province has administered a total of 15,329,401 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 17 per cent have received three doses.

Some health care workers may be forced to give up their vacations, as the Quebec health care system grapples with a near-critical labour shortage.

Regional health boards have special powers under a ministerial decree to ensure there's sufficient staff during the public health emergency. Those powers include changing schedules and cancelling time off.

Quebec's health ministry said more than 11,000 health care workers are currently missing from the network due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing some facilities to consider cancelling vacation.

"It's like déja vu. It's the first wave all over again," said Kristina Hoare, who speaks for Quebec's largest nursing union, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ).

"It's almost like a PTSD for a lot of these healthcare workers of: 'I'm going to have to change my whole life around because I don't have a choice.' It's going to be between spending time with your kids and your family and being stuck at work."

Military staff assisting in Quebec

Starting Monday, Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be deployed in Quebec to assist in the province's vaccination efforts, as the health-care system struggles with rising hospitalizations.

About 200 military personnel will be participating, but only a few are medical staff. The vast majority will be assisting with planning and logistical tasks related to the vaccination campaign in several regions including Montreal, Laval and the Eastern Townships.

According to a spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces, military personnel could be present in vaccination centres welcoming people to the site, guiding them through the process, and cleaning and disinfecting.

Third dose appointments are now available on Clic-Santé for those aged 55 and up.

5-11 vaccination lags in some boroughs

Vaccination rates for children age 5 to 11 can be wildly different depending on where you live on the island of Montreal, according to Montreal public health.

Overall, only about 45 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 in Montreal have received a first dose.

Some areas have very high vaccination rates for the group, such as Montreal-West, where 73.6 per cent of children in the age group have received one dose.

However, that isn't the case across the city. Only about 21.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Saint-Léonard have had a first dose as of Dec. 20.

Dr. Olivier Drouin, a pediatrician at St-Justine Hospital, said there were many reasons for the discrepancy, including the fact that many parents still have questions about vaccination.

Drouin said the province should be doing more to encourage vaccination, including bringing vaccination centres to common neighbourhood areas, like parks and community centres.

Surgeries postponed in Quebec City

The Quebec City region's hospital network announced Sunday that it will be postponing about 44 per cent of surgeries so it can free up 60 more nurses to treat COVID patients.

It is also delaying other non-urgent procedures and converting several medical appointments into phone consultations.

The head of the hospital network, Martin Beaumont, said it was already operating with about 600 less health workers than it needed, and now has about that number in isolation due to the virus.

He asked people to be patient and compassionate with the network's exhausted staff.

"The elastic is extremely stretched — so much so that you can see the white in the middle," Beaumont said.

Anyone with questions about changes in their appointment or surgery can call 418-649-5654, an information phone line open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Top COVID-19 stories