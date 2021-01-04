COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 2,546 new cases on Monday and 32 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 212,850 confirmed cases and 8,379 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,294 people in hospital (an increase of 69), including 188 intensive care (an increase of nine).

1,711 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 30,473.

More than 30,000 people in Quebec have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, but there are millions more to go and the novel coronavirus isn't slowing down.

The province added 2,546 new cases and 32 more deaths to its tally Monday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the stats continue to be worrisome.

"To reduce cases, we need your co-operation" with regard to contact tracing and respecting the public-health measures in order to protect the elderly, he said.

