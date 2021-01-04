COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Province added 2,546 new cases and 32 more deaths to its tally Monday
- Quebec reported 2,546 new cases on Monday and 32 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 212,850 confirmed cases and 8,379 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,294 people in hospital (an increase of 69), including 188 intensive care (an increase of nine).
- 1,711 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 30,473.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
More than 30,000 people in Quebec have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, but there are millions more to go and the novel coronavirus isn't slowing down.
In a tweet, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the stats continue to be worrisome.
"To reduce cases, we need your co-operation" with regard to contact tracing and respecting the public-health measures in order to protect the elderly, he said.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
