COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,367 new cases on Saturday and 46 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 261,360 confirmed cases and 9,763 people have died.

There are 1,163 people in hospital (a decrease of 54), including 201 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).

2,086 doses of vaccine were administered Friday. A total of 238,143 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.79 per cent of the population.

Quebec astronaut David Saint-Jacques is returning to his roots, donning scrubs to help with the pandemic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

Saint-Jacques, who is also a medical doctor, began a training stint this week in the hospital's COVID units.

He said a key thing to remember is that COVID-19 doesn't just affect the elderly or patients with serious pre-existing conditions.

"That struck me the first time I admitted someone into my care, a man my age, who was not particularly sick before," he said. "For him, COVID was a disaster."

Meanwhile, Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault says the province is pleased with the new federal measures aimed at dissuading people from travelling abroad.

On Friday, Canada's main airlines agreed to cancel service to the Caribbean and Mexico and the federal government said it would introduce new mandatory quarantine rules as it tries to discourage international travel.

Starting next week, all international passengers flights, including from the U.S., will land at the Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal airports, where travellers will be tested for COVID-19.

Travellers will then have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which Trudeau said is expected to be more than $2,000.

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

