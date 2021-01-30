COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins health-care efforts at MUHC
- Quebec reported 1,367 new cases on Saturday and 46 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 261,360 confirmed cases and 9,763 people have died.
- There are 1,163 people in hospital (a decrease of 54), including 201 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).
- 2,086 doses of vaccine were administered Friday. A total of 238,143 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.79 per cent of the population.
- Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19 in the past year? Send us a note if you'd like to share their story
Quebec astronaut David Saint-Jacques is returning to his roots, donning scrubs to help with the pandemic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).
Saint-Jacques, who is also a medical doctor, began a training stint this week in the hospital's COVID units.
He said a key thing to remember is that COVID-19 doesn't just affect the elderly or patients with serious pre-existing conditions.
"That struck me the first time I admitted someone into my care, a man my age, who was not particularly sick before," he said. "For him, COVID was a disaster."
Meanwhile, Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault says the province is pleased with the new federal measures aimed at dissuading people from travelling abroad.
On Friday, Canada's main airlines agreed to cancel service to the Caribbean and Mexico and the federal government said it would introduce new mandatory quarantine rules as it tries to discourage international travel.
Starting next week, all international passengers flights, including from the U.S., will land at the Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal airports, where travellers will be tested for COVID-19.
Travellers will then have to wait up to three days at an approved hotel for their test results, at their own expense, which Trudeau said is expected to be more than $2,000.
The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec is devoting more resources toward testing for variants of COVID-19.
- A judge has ruled that Quebec's curfew does not apply to homeless population.
- Montréal-Nord is still reeling from COVID-19 and community groups say residents feel abandoned.
- Quebec could loosen restrictions in some regions next month.
- The province's major media outlets issue a unanimous call for more access to health installations.
- Montreal public health director apologizes over rule confusion after police raid synagogues.
- A Montreal Heart Institute study suggests a widely available anti-inflammatory drug is an effective COVID-19 treatment.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.