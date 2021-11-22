COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 15,845 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 13 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 636,035 confirmed cases and 11,745 people have died.

There are 1,231 people in hospital (an increase of 70 from the previous day), including 162 in intensive care (an increase of nine).

The province has administered a total of 15,310,917 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 17 per cent have received three doses.

Vaccination rates for children age 5 to 11 can be wildly different depending on where you live on the island of Montreal, according to Montreal public health.

Overall, only about 45 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 in Montreal have received a first dose.

Some areas have very high vaccination rates for the group, such as Montreal-West, where 73.6 per cent of children in the age group have received one dose.

However, that isn't the case across the city. Only about 21.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Saint-Léonard have had a first dose as of Dec. 20.

Dr. Olivier Drouin, a pediatrician with the St-Justine Hospital, said there were many reasons for the discrepancy, including the fact that many parents still have questions about vaccination.

Drouin said the province should be doing more to encourage vaccination, including bringing vaccination centres to common neighbourhood areas, like parks and community centres.

Curfew dog walking exemption to return

Quebec plans to grant an exemption for walking dogs past curfew, after concerned pet owners drew attention to the discrepancy between this year's curfew and the previous one.

In the decree specifying the terms of the curfew, leaving one's house between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to walk a dog is not a valid reason for breaking curfew, Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed to La Presse Canadienne.

Marie-Hélène Émond, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, said the government intends to include the "missing exception again as soon as possible."

Last year, the curfew had a provision for residents to walk their dogs within a one-kilometre radius of their home.

Surgeries postponed in Quebec City

The Quebec City region's hospital network announced Sunday that it will be postponing about 44 per cent of surgeries so it can free up 60 more nurses to treat COVID patients.

It is also delaying other non-urgent procedures and converting several medical appointments into phone consultations.

The head of the hospital network, Martin Beaumont, said it was already operating with about 600 less health workers than it needed, and now has about that number in isolation due to the virus.

He asked people to be patient and compassionate with the network's exhausted staff.

"The elastic is extremely stretched — so much so that you can see the white in the middle," Beaumont said.

Anyone with questions about changes in their appointment or surgery can call 418-649-5654, an information phone line open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Infected health-care staff working in Eastern Townships

In the Eastern Townships, some COVID-positive health-care staff are back at work after the region's hospitals reached full capacity.

The local health authority, the CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS, said the move was the last resort. Asymptomatic workers can now go back after just seven days in isolation instead of the standard 10, per the government's new directives.

Despite this, some hospital managers are still cutting services because more than 800 workers in the region are absent with the virus.

Sophie Seguin, president of the union that represents health care workers in the Townships, FIQ-SPSCE, said she's worried hospitals could face more outbreaks, especially without N95 masks, as nurses will be sharing tight work spaces.

In an internal memo obtained by CBC News, the health authority explained it will account for vaccination statuses and try to place workers returning earlier in hot zones.

No isolation for kids in contact with COVID-positive peers

In a new directive quietly passed on to childcare services by the Quebec government Friday, children and staff in daycares across the province who have been in contact with a positive case at the daycare will no longer have to isolate and will be able to remain in the centre if they have no symptoms.

Those who are asymptomatic are also not required to get tested.

Until now, those who had been in close contact with a positive case, including educators, had to self-isolate for 10 days.

Masks are also not required for children in childcare centres, even if they have been in contact with a COVID-positive person.

