COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Thursday, Quebec reported 3,091 people in hospital (a decrease of 62 from the previous day), including 228 in intensive care (a decrease of seven from the previous day).

The province reported 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 853,120 confirmed cases and 13,113 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 17,501,591 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 75,704 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses, and 43 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Restaurants in Quebec will once again be allowed to reopen at half capacity starting Monday.

Up to four people from four different addresses or a maximum of two family bubbles will be allowed to share a table. However, restaurants will have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. and will have to close at midnight.

The same numbers will apply to indoor private gatherings, which will be permitted after being banned since New Year's Eve.

Extracurricular sports will also return in elementary schools, high schools, CEGEPs and universities on Monday. Participants over the age of 13 will have to show their vaccine passport.

Organized sports outside of school will be allowed only for those under the age of 18. A maximum of 25 participants will be allowed. While practices will be permitted, competitive matches are still on hold.

Some hotels in Quebec now mandating vaccination

A number of hotels in Canada are implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination among their employees, including some of the most popular hotels in Quebec.

The Fairmont chain is now demanding its employees be fully vaccinated by April 11. That includes the 500 employees at Quebec City's Chateau Frontenac.

The Manoir Richelieu in the Charlevoix is also part of the Fairmont chain.

André Roy, the Quebec representative with the Quebec Hospitality Association, said the goal is to protect hotel employees and clientele.

Those who don't want to get vaccinated must provide two negative tests per week, at their expense, to stay on the job.

Over 25,000 share positive test results from rapid tests

More than 75 per cent of the rapid tests reported to the Quebec government using a new online tool have come back positive, the health ministry said Friday.

The Quebec government launched the rapid test reporting platform Tuesday. Out of the 33,144 tests reported so far, 25,082 of them were positive. On Thursday alone, 1,771 tests were reported, with 1,052 of them being positive.

The province is asking anyone who's had a rapid test to report the results, whether they're negative or positive.

The goal is to give the province a better portrait of the actual number of COVID cases, and to allow health officials to track how many people are actually using rapid tests. The province says the results will be for statistical use only.

The Quebec Health Ministry also announced that more than 400,000 children aged 5-11 have now received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitals opting for at-home COVID care

While hospitalizations in the province appear to be on the decline, some Montreal hospitals are switching to at-home care as a means to free up more hospital beds.

Health authorities in the city are trying to discharge elderly patients as soon as possible, in favour of offering them medical care from the comfort of their homes. That would include doctor visits to assess their blood pressure, medicine levels, and ensuring that they're comfortable.

Dr. Bao Chau Phan, a family doctor working at Verdun Hospital, said most patients are eager to get home as soon as they can.

Officials say there are about 600 COVID-19 patients across the province who could be treated at home, freeing up hospital beds for those in need of more urgent care.

"It's a solution to act fast and to be able to get some capacity to admit the patients from the emergency, and patients that actually need the active care from our team and the doctors," explained Daria Lebidoff, a coordinator with the Verdun and Notre-Dame hospitals.

