COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Delays in vaccine delivery also a cause for concern, Legault says
- Quebec reported 1,368 new cases on Thursday and 39 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 258,698 confirmed cases and 9,667 people have died.
- There are 1,264 people in hospital (a decrease of 26), including 212 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).
- 3,767 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday. A total of 232,986 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.73 per cent of the population.
- Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19 in the past year? Send us a note if you'd like to share their story
Premier François Legault says it will announce next week which public health restrictions will be eased, but he's warned Quebecers that most of the current rules will remain past Feb. 8.
The decision to extend them is mostly based on the number of people in hospital because of the virus — more than 1,200 — but the premier also highlighted the recent delays for the COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech.
"A date that will become really important is, 'when will we have vaccinated everyone who is 65 and over? I think that will completely change the situation in Quebec." Legault said. "Unfortunately, with the news we have, that date is getting further away, and it's adding to our reasons to continue our confinement measures."
On Thursday, Legault also announced that there will be a provincewide day of mourning on March 11 for the victims of the pandemic.
Legault said Thursday it is important for Quebecers to remember that, behind the numbers, there are people who have left family and friends in mourning.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help you cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A judge has ruled that Quebec's curfew does not apply to homeless population.
- Montréal-Nord is still reeling from COVID-19 and community groups say residents feel abandoned.
- Quebec could loosen restrictions in some regions next month.
- The province's major media outlets issue a unanimous call for more access to health installations.
- Montreal public health director apologizes over rule confusion after police raid synagogues.
- A Montreal Heart Institute study suggests a widely available anti-inflammatory drug is an effective COVID-19 treatment.
- Quebec allows places of worships to reopen, with strict gathering limits.
- City of Montreal converts arena, skate park into shelters and warming centre for the homeless.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.