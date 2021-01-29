COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,368 new cases on Thursday and 39 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 258,698 confirmed cases and 9,667 people have died.

There are 1,264 people in hospital (a decrease of 26), including 212 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).

3,767 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday. A total of 232,986 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.73 per cent of the population.

Premier François Legault says it will announce next week which public health restrictions will be eased, but he's warned Quebecers that most of the current rules will remain past Feb. 8.

The decision to extend them is mostly based on the number of people in hospital because of the virus — more than 1,200 — but the premier also highlighted the recent delays for the COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech.

"A date that will become really important is, 'when will we have vaccinated everyone who is 65 and over? I think that will completely change the situation in Quebec." Legault said. "Unfortunately, with the news we have, that date is getting further away, and it's adding to our reasons to continue our confinement measures."

On Thursday, Legault also announced that there will be a provincewide day of mourning on March 11 for the victims of the pandemic.

Legault said Thursday it is important for Quebecers to remember that, behind the numbers, there are people who have left family and friends in mourning.

