COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 3,153 people in hospital (a decrease of 117 from the previous day), including 235 in intensive care (a decrease of 17 from the previous day).

The province reported 3,956 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 849,520 confirmed cases and 13,065 people have died.

The province also reported Thursday a total of 17,422,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 78,789 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses, and 42 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

While hospitalizations in the province appear to be on the decline, some Montreal hospitals are switching to at-home care as a means to free up more hospital beds.

Health authorities in the city are trying to discharge elderly patients as soon as possible, in favour of offering them medical care from the comfort of their homes. That would include doctor visits to assess their blood pressure, medicine levels, and ensuring that they're comfortable.

Dr. Bao Chau Phan, a family doctor working at Verdun Hospital, said most patients are eager to get home as soon as they can.

Officials say there are about 600 COVID-19 patients across the province who could be treated at home, freeing up hospital beds for those in need of more urgent care.

"It's a solution to act fast and to be able to get some capacity to admit the patients from the emergency, and patients that actually need the active care from our team and the doctors," explained Daria Lebidoff, a coordinator with the Verdun and Notre-Dame Hospitals.

Quebec shifting towards 'endemic' view of COVID-19: public health

Quebec can't declare victory over the Omicron wave just yet, but the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital appears to be on the decline, the province's interim director of public health said Thursday.

The province is still planning to gradually lift public health measures, but how fast that happens depends on whether Quebecers reduce contacts and move quickly to get fully vaccinated, said Dr. Luc Boileau at his first news conference without a member of the Legault government by his side.

"The situation is very difficult, so we should continue in a way that is very prudent in the reopening of all the things the population would like us to reopen," Boileau said.

The daily death count has remained in the double digits in recent days, and now, nearly 23 months into the pandemic, more than 13,000 Quebecers have died of COVID-19.

Boileau said Quebec is moving toward treating COVID-19 as endemic — a disease, like the flu, that regularly circulates throughout the population.

WATCH | Dr. Boileau says 3rd dose vaccination rate is lower than hoped: Dr. Luc Boileau says Quebec's 3rd dose rate slower than hoped Duration 1:20 Dr. Luc Boileau held his first news conference without a member of the Legault government at his side Thursday. He explained why he thinks the third dose rollout is not going as fast as he'd like. 1:20

Vaccines greatly lower the risk of developing complications from COVID-19, Boileau reminded Quebecers, but people who recently had a confirmed infection, either via a rapid antigen test or a PCR test, may wait as long as three months to get their third dose, he said.

That doesn't mean everybody who has had symptoms recently should put the booster shot on hold because there are other viruses circulating that cause similar symptoms to COVID-19, he said.

"If you have any doubt, go get vaccinated," said Boileau. "There is no doubt that it is extremely beneficial to get a third dose."

He said Quebec now has lots of vaccination capacity, and people are not coming forward as quickly as he would like to get a booster shot.

Boileau said the province's new website, which allows people to declare rapid test results, will be used by health officials to get a better portrait of the COVID-19 situation in Quebec.

Quebec stopped testing wastewater for COVID-19 as Omicron ramped up

Early on in the pandemic, Quebec was at the forefront of research into testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 as a way to track the progression of its spread.

But funding for Quebec's pilot project ran out in December, just as the highly contagious Omicron variant was spreading rapidly through the population.

Sarah Dorner, a professor at Polytechnique Montréal, began testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 in March 2020 as part of the province's pilot project. She said the technique — which is already used to detect other diseases, such as polio — has the potential to be a useful public health tool.

While wastewater data is not as precise as case counts, it can help researchers understand the trajectory of disease in a community when PCR testing isn't available.

"I had always imagined that wastewater with rapid testing could be a really nice package as part of a solution for pandemic management," Dorner said.

"We have rapid testing but now we don't have the wastewater. So it's unfortunate. It could really be useful hand in hand."

WATCH | Quebec premier says province must learn to live with COVID:

Legault describes Quebec living with COVID-19 long-term Duration 1:22 Living with COVID-19 long-term means accepting hospitalizations and deaths, says Quebec Premier François Legault. 1:22

Don't fall for phishing scam, Health Ministry warns

The provincial Health Ministry is warning Quebecers it is not offering a financial incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many people are reporting receiving text messages saying they've won a prize for being fully vaccinated.

The ministry says it is a phishing scam, and it has taken steps to have the website the message links to shut down.

It's reminding people never to provide personal information to requests received via phone, text, or email.

This phishing scam is popping up on cellphones across the province. Quebec Health Ministry is reminding people never to provide personal information to requests received by phone, text or email. (Loreen Pindera/CBC)

More pop-up vaccination clinics coming

On Monday, Lionel Carmant, Quebec's junior health minister, announced the province will make an extra push to convince unvaccinated Quebecers to get a shot.

He says there about 540,000 eligible Quebecers who have not had any vaccine.

Carmant says while some people are philosophically opposed to the vaccine, others would be willing to get their shots if the process was explained to them and access was easier. Pop-up vaccine clinics will begin next week and the province hopes to make inroads by the end of March.

