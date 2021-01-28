COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Quebec's premier will speak at 3 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,328 new cases on Wednesday and 53 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 257,330 confirmed cases and 9,630 people have died.
- There are 1,290 people in hospital (a decrease of 34), including 221 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- 4,340 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday. A total of 229,219 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.68 per cent of the population.
For the first time since early January, Quebec's latest coronavirus update showed fewer than 1,300 people in hospital, though more than 220 patients remain in intensive care.
The daily case totals have dropped steadily in recent weeks, but the premier has insisted the number of hospitalizations needed to follow suit in order for the province to consider easing restrictions, especially in the Montreal area.
Premier François Legault is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. You can watch the update here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A judge has ruled that Quebec's curfew does not apply to homeless population.
- Quebec could loosen restrictions in some regions next month.
- The province's major media outlets issue a unanimous call for more access to health installations.
- Montreal public health director apologizes over rule confusion after police raid synagogues.
- A Montreal Heart Institute study suggests a widely available anti-inflammatory drug is an effective COVID-19 treatment.
- Quebec allows places of worships to reopen, with strict gathering limits.
- City of Montreal converts arena, skate park into shelters and warming centre for the homeless.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
