COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 1,328 new cases on Wednesday and 53 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 257,330 confirmed cases and 9,630 people have died.

There are 1,290 people in hospital (a decrease of 34), including 221 in intensive care (an increase of four).

4,340 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday. A total of 229,219 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.68 per cent of the population.

For the first time since early January, Quebec's latest coronavirus update showed fewer than 1,300 people in hospital, though more than 220 patients remain in intensive care.

The daily case totals have dropped steadily in recent weeks, but the premier has insisted the number of hospitalizations needed to follow suit in order for the province to consider easing restrictions, especially in the Montreal area.

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help you cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

