COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Interim public health director to hold news conference without premier this afternoon
- On Wednesday, Quebec reported 3,270 people in hospital (a decrease of eight from the previous day), including 252 in intensive care (a decrease of 11 the previous day).
- The province reported 4,150 new cases of COVID-19 and 73 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 845,564 confirmed cases and 13,009 people have died.
- The province also reported Wednesday a total of 17,537,540 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 80,131 in the last 24 hours.
- 90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses, and 41 per cent have received three doses.
The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
Quebec's interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau is scheduled to hold his first news conference without a member of the Legault government at his side this afternoon.
Boileau is expected to discuss the drop in the number of hospitalizations in the province, though daily deaths have remained in the double-digits in recent days. Over 13,000 Quebecers have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The press conference will begin at 3 p.m. Boileau will be accompanied by Marie-France Raynault, who works with the province's health ministry, and Michèle de Guise, from the province's health-care research institute, the INESSS.
Quebec stopped testing wastewater for COVID-19 as Omicron ramped up
Early on in the pandemic, Quebec was at the forefront of research into testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 as a way to track the progression of its spread.
But funding for Quebec's pilot project ran out in December, just as the highly contagious Omicron variant was spreading rapidly among the population.
Sarah Dorner, a professor at Polytechnique Montréal, began testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2 in March 2020 as part of the province's pilot project. She said the technique — which is already used to detect other diseases, such as polio — has the potential to be a useful public health tool.
While wastewater data is not as precise as case counts, it can help understand the trajectory of disease in a community when PCR testing isn't available.
"I had always imagined that wastewater with rapid testing could be a really nice package as part of a solution for pandemic management," she said.
"We have rapid testing but now we don't have the wastewater. So it's unfortunate. It could really be useful hand in hand."
WATCH | Quebec premier says province must learn to live with COVID:
Quebecers can now self-report rapid test results
Quebec's online portal where people can report the results of rapid tests from COVID-19 done at home is now online.
Health minister Christian Dubé announced the creation of the portal earlier this month when access to PCR tests was limited to more high-risk populations. That has led to a massive underrepresentation of the actual number of Quebecers who've tested positive for Covid in the province's daily case counts.
The province is asking anyone who's had a rapid test to report the results, whether they're negative or positive.
The goal is to give the province a better portrait of the actual number of COVID cases, and to allow health officials to track how many people are actually using rapid tests.
The province says the results will be for statistical use only and will not affect people's vaccination status.
No classes have been closed since return: ministry
Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said at a news conference Monday that he hasn't heard of any schools or classrooms in Quebec that have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks since students returned to in-person learning last week.
Roberge said the ministry reached out to a number of school boards last week and there were no closures reported.
"One hundred per cent of our classes and our schools were open," Roberge said.
"It's possible that there are some exceptions at the margins, but the portrait that I have had of the past week so far is that the network is open as we wished," Roberge said.
With the return to class the province introduced new guidelines for managing outbreaks in schools.
Parents are no longer automatically informed in the event of positive COVID cases in their child's school or class, and classes are only shut down if a minimum of 60 per cent of students are in isolation at any given time.
Roberge said students were expected to be in class, despite fears from some parents about a lack of transparency.
More pop up vaccination clinics coming
On Monday, Lionel Carmant, Quebec's junior health minister, announced the province will make an extra push to convince unvaccinated Quebecers to get a shot.
He says there about 540,000 eligible Quebecers who have not had any vaccine.
Carmant says while some people are philosophically opposed to the vaccine, others would be willing to get their shots if the process was explained to them and access was easier. Pop-up vaccine clinics will begin next week and the province hopes to make inroads by the end of March.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Corrections
- An earlier version of this story indicated that the education minister said no schools or classrooms had been closed to COVID-19 outbreaks. In fact, the minister was referring only to schools or classrooms among those his ministry had surveyed.Jan 24, 2022 5:23 PM ET
With files from La Presse Canadienne and Radio-Canada
