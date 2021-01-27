COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,166 new cases on Tuesday and 57 more deaths. One previously recorded death is no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 256,002 confirmed cases and 9,577 people have died.

There are 1,324 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 217 in intensive care (no change).

4,164 doses of vaccine were administered Monday. A total of 224,879 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.63 per cent of the population.

Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19 in the past year? Send us a note if you'd like you to share their story

With the number of new, daily cases continuing to drop, the premier is mulling which restrictions to lift, and in which regions, but a Superior Court judge has taken at least one decision out of François Legault's hands.

The judge ruled that the province's curfew does not apply to people experiencing homelessness. It issued a safeguard order that suspends the overnight curfew for the homeless population until Feb. 5.

In her ruling, the judge said the measure has had a discriminatory and disproportionate effect on people who have no place to go at night.

Meanwhile, the Quebec government could lift some restrictions in the coming weeks, but the premier has made it clear he is unlikely to loosen the rules in the Montreal area — by far the hardest hit region of the province.

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help you cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Top COVID-19 stories today