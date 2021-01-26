COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,203 new cases on Monday and 43 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 254,836 confirmed cases and 9,521 people have died.

There are 1,321 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 217 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

1,960 doses of vaccine were administered over the weekend. A total of 220,715 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.58 per cent of the population.

Did you lose a loved one to COVID-19 in the past year? Send us a note if you'd like you to share their story

With the province nearly two weeks away from what could be the end of its overnight curfew, the premier is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.

The number of cases has gone down in recent weeks, and many people living in the regions are calling for a return to the colour-coded, COVID-19 alert regional system. The system would likely mean less restrictions for the province's less-affected areas.

The reduction in shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech doses is delaying Quebec's vaccination campaign private seniors' residences.

So far, 218,755 people have been vaccinated in Quebec, including more than 34,000 people living in long-term care. The province had hoped to vaccinate at least 30,000 residents by Feb. 8.

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

