COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Premier will provide update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,203 new cases on Monday and 43 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 254,836 confirmed cases and 9,521 people have died.
- There are 1,321 people in hospital (a decrease of six), including 217 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 1,960 doses of vaccine were administered over the weekend. A total of 220,715 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for 2.58 per cent of the population.
With the province nearly two weeks away from what could be the end of its overnight curfew, the premier is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m.
The number of cases has gone down in recent weeks, and many people living in the regions are calling for a return to the colour-coded, COVID-19 alert regional system. The system would likely mean less restrictions for the province's less-affected areas.
The reduction in shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech doses is delaying Quebec's vaccination campaign private seniors' residences.
So far, 218,755 people have been vaccinated in Quebec, including more than 34,000 people living in long-term care. The province had hoped to vaccinate at least 30,000 residents by Feb. 8.
The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The province's major media outlets issue a unanimous call for more access to health installations.
- Montreal public health director apologizes over rule confusion after police raid synagogues.
- A Montreal Heart Institute study suggests a widely available anti-inflammatory drug is an effective COVID-19 treatment.
- Quebec allows places of worships to reopen, with strict gathering limits.
- City of Montreal converts arena, skate park into shelters and warming centre for the homeless.
- Pfizer's delivery slowdown forces Quebec to adjust vaccination targets.
- Citing threat from COVID-19 variants, Quebec calls on Ottawa to ban vacation travel.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada
- Quebec plans to use rapid tests, days after health minister said they weren't needed.
- Montreal will start vaccinating homeless population after spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
