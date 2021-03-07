COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Premier François Legault to hold news conference this afternoon
- On Monday, Quebec reported 3,299 people in hospital (an increase of 16 from the previous day), including 263 in intensive care (a decrease of ten from the previous day).
- The province reported 2,807 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 838,437 confirmed cases and 12,851 people have died.
- The province also reported Saturday a total of 17,165,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 62,562 in the last 24 hours.
- 90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses, and 40 per cent have received three doses.
The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a COVID-19 news conference this afternoon, where he is expected to announce a slight easing of some restrictions.
The premier will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and the province's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau.
According to sources speaking to Radio-Canada, the government is expected to announce that restaurant dining rooms could reopen next week, but with 50 per cent capacity and a maximum of two households per table.
Sources also say to also expect an announcement regarding sports, but the details are not yet known.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. this afternoon.
No classes have been closed since return: ministry
Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said at a news conference Monday that he hasn't heard of any schools or classrooms in Quebec that have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks since students returned to in-person learning last week.
Roberge said the ministry reached out to a number of school boards last week and there were no closures reported.
"One hundred per cent of our classes and our schools were open," Roberge said.
"It's possible that there are some exceptions at the margins, but the portrait that I have had of the past week so far is that the network is open as we wished," Roberge said.
With the return to class the province introduced new guidelines for managing outbreaks in schools.
Parents are no longer automatically informed in the event of positive COVID cases in their child's school or class, and classes are only shut down if a minimum of 60 per cent of students are in isolation at any given time.
Roberge said students were expected to be in class, despite fears from some parents about a lack of transparency.
Vaccine passports now required at large retailers
As of Monday, larger retail stores in Quebec will require a vaccination passport for entry.
In a bid to persuade COVID-19 vaccine holdouts to get the jab, Quebec has expanded the vaccine mandate to include all businesses with surface areas of 1,500 square metres or more — with the exception of groceries and pharmacies.
The province's health ministry released a ministerial decree detailing the parameters of the new directive Sunday night.
For pharmacies located in big-box stores, such as Walmart or Costco, an unvaccinated person must be "accompanied at all times during his or her travels by an employee of the business, the pharmacy or any other person mandated by them for this purpose," the decree reads. This person may not purchase products other than those related to the pharmaceutical service they are receiving.
Gas stations affiliated with big-box stores and vehicle service stations are also exempt from the vaccination requirement.
More pop up vaccination clinics coming
Today, Lionel Carmant, Quebec's junior health minister, announced the province will make an extra push to convince unvaccinated Quebecers to get a shot.
He says there about 540,000 eligible Quebecers who have not had any vaccine.
Carmant says while some people are philosophically opposed to the vaccine, others would be willing to get their shots if the process was explained to them and access was easier. Pop-up vaccine clinics will begin next week and the province hopes to make inroads by the end of March.
