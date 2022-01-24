COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Sunday, Quebec reported 3,283 people in hospital (a decrease of 12 from the previous day), including 273 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 5,141 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 835,630 confirmed cases and 12,799 people have died.

The province also reported Saturday a total of 17,218,748 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 100,951 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses, and 39 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Starting today, big-box stores in Quebec will require a vaccination passport for entry.

In a bid to persuade COVID-19 vaccine holdouts to get the jab, Quebec has expanded the vaccine mandate to include all businesses with surface areas of 1,500 square metres or more — with the exception of groceries and pharmacies.

The province's health ministry released a ministerial decree detailing the parameters of the new directive Sunday night.

For pharmacies located in big-box stores, such as Walmart or Costco, an unvaccinated person must be "accompanied at all times during his or her travels by an employee of the business, the pharmacy or any other person mandated by them for this purpose," the decree reads. This person may not purchase products other than those related to the pharmaceutical service they are receiving.

Gas stations affiliated with big-box stores and vehicle service stations are also exempt from the vaccination requirement.

Today, Lionel Carmant, Quebec's deputy health minister, will be announcing a plan for unvaccinated Quebecers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, though the ministry has not yet provided any details.

PLQ proposal for reopening economy

The leader of Quebec's official opposition (PLQ) is calling on the province to create a squad to coordinate the reopening of the province's economy as well as prepare for potential next waves of the pandemic.

At a news conference Sunday, Dominique Anglade unveiled her plan for a "COVIE-19 unit" with a goal of adapting to life with the virus and preventing the economy from closing down in the event of a future wave.

Anglade wants to see a plan for each sector affected by the closures, as the business world, restaurants, arts and culture, manufacturing, schools and places of worship do not have the same challenges to meet.

The party wants the establishment of an independent scientific committee that will be part of the planning, saying Quebec must separate politics from science.

Quebec's Health Ministry came out against the PLQ's proposal, saying a new structure would create more red tape.

Rapid tests delayed

The delivery of three million rapid tests in Quebec will be delayed for at least three days, according to the head of the association representing pharmacy owners.

According to Benoît Morin of the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires, the millions of rapid tests expected to arrive Saturday will only reach pharmacies by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Another delivery of at least three million tests should arrive next week.

Top COVID-19 stories