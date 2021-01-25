COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,457 new cases on Sunday and 41 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 253,633 confirmed cases and 9,478 people have died.

There are 1,327 people in hospital (a decrease of 56), including 219 in intensive care (an increase of three).

9,715 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 210,252 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

The province says it is having to delay its vaccination campaign in private seniors' residences because of a reduction in shipments of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

The campaign in the private residences was set to begin Monday, with 46,800 more doses of the vaccine scheduled to arrive the same day. Now, only 8,775 doses will be arriving.

The federal government announced last week Pfizer would temporarily reduce shipments of its vaccine to Canada because it is pausing some production lines at its facility in Puurs, Belgium, in order to expand long-term manufacturing capacity.

So far, 218,755 people have been vaccinated in Quebec, including more than 34,000 CHSLD residents. The province had hoped to vaccinate at least 30,000 residents by Feb. 8.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter Sunday the number of cases in the province shows an

encouraging downward trend.

The province is now averaging 1,560 cases per day. It was averaging around 2,500 at the start of the month.

Dubé says while this is promising, Quebecers need to keep following COVID-19 guidelines closely to make sure the number of hospitalizations and deaths decrease as well.

The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

