COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Private seniors' residences vaccination campaign delayed due to reduced Pfizer-BioNtech shipments
- Quebec reported 1,457 new cases on Sunday and 41 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 253,633 confirmed cases and 9,478 people have died.
- There are 1,327 people in hospital (a decrease of 56), including 219 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 9,715 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 210,252 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The province says it is having to delay its vaccination campaign in private seniors' residences because of a reduction in shipments of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
The campaign in the private residences was set to begin Monday, with 46,800 more doses of the vaccine scheduled to arrive the same day. Now, only 8,775 doses will be arriving.
The federal government announced last week Pfizer would temporarily reduce shipments of its vaccine to Canada because it is pausing some production lines at its facility in Puurs, Belgium, in order to expand long-term manufacturing capacity.
So far, 218,755 people have been vaccinated in Quebec, including more than 34,000 CHSLD residents. The province had hoped to vaccinate at least 30,000 residents by Feb. 8.
Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Twitter Sunday the number of cases in the province shows an
encouraging downward trend.
The province is now averaging 1,560 cases per day. It was averaging around 2,500 at the start of the month.
Dubé says while this is promising, Quebecers need to keep following COVID-19 guidelines closely to make sure the number of hospitalizations and deaths decrease as well.
The pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- A Montreal Heart Institute study suggests a widely available anti-inflammatory drug is an effective COVID-19 treatment.
- Quebec allows places of worships to reopen, with strict gathering limits.
- City of Montreal converts arena, skate park into shelters and warming centre for the homeless.
- Pfizer's delivery slowdown forces Quebec to adjust vaccination targets.
- Citing threat from COVID-19 variants, Quebec calls on Ottawa to ban vacation travel.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada
- Quebec plans to use rapid tests, days after health minister said they weren't needed.
- Montreal will start vaccinating homeless population after spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.