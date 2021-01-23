COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,685 new cases on Saturday and 76 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 252,176 confirmed cases and 9,437 people have died.

There are 1,383 people in hospital (a decrease of 43), including 216 in intensive care (an increase of four).

14,417 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday. A total of 200,627 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

The COVID-19 curve appears to have flattened in the province's largest city, and epicentre of the pandemic in Quebec, since the beginning of January.

Despite a renewed sense of optimism, everyone from Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, to Premier François Legault is continuing to preach caution.

Legault was in a reflective mood ("I love Saturday morning"), penning an open letter on his Facebook page urging Quebecers to stay the course and stating that "there is hope on the horizon."

"People are impatient, sometimes we have a short fuse. I'm getting a lot of reports these days from people who work in all sorts of places. There's a lot of frutstration. Aggressiveness, even," he said. "I can understand that people have had just about enough ... I get impatient too, but I talk to myself and I say that I have to be even more empathetic and understanding about what people all over Quebec are going through. And I'm asking you to do the same thing. To be careful with others."

He pointed out the vaccination campaign continues to pick up steam and that all indications are the rate of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 is slowing.

"We're going to have to hang in there for a while longer. We're all in the same boat ... we're stuck here. We might as well try and live through it as best we can," he said. "Like a Saturday morning."

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

