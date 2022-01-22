COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

On Friday, Quebec reported 3,351 people in hospital (a decrease of 60 from the previous day), including 265 in intensive care (a decrease of 20 from the previous day).

The province reported 5,995 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 824,942 confirmed cases and 12,698 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 16,915,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 108,305 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 37 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Restrictions on restaurant dining in Quebec have not yet been lifted but hundreds of Quebec bar and restaurant owners are considering reopening anyway.

Renaud Poulin, head of the Corporation des Propriétaires de Bars, Brasseries et Tavernes du Québec said in an interview that he has received calls and emails from hundreds of businesses wanting to know the consequences for reopening in defiance of government directives.

"There are financial consequences, but they're so desperate about losing everything, it might be the only solution left to them,'' he said.

While Ontario has announced a plan to ease restrictions, Premier François Legault said Thursday the situation in Quebec is still too fragile to follow suit, even though hospitalizations appeared to be peaking.

COVID-19 cases could be five times reported number

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec could be five times the official amount being reported, according to a new study.

A group of researchers with the Centre interuniversitaire de recherche en analyse des organisations based their findings on an online poll of 3,000 people between Jan. 13 and 18.

The researchers extrapolate that roughly 262,000 people in the province contracted the virus during that period, based on results from PCR tests, rapid tests and self-diagnosis, compared with the official tally of 48,815.

The researchers say they will repeat the survey over the next four weeks to follow the evolution of the situation.

While vaccinations have been available for children ages 5 to 11 in Quebec since November, uptake has been slow in many regions, including Laval and Montreal. (Jonathan Cherry/Reuters) Quebec stopped making PCR tests available to the general public earlier this month after they overwhelmed during the Omicron surge.

Laval aims to boost lagging child vaccination rates

Door-to-door "brigades" will be visiting homes in Laval to try to persuade parents to get their younger children vaccinated, ahead of a next round of in-school vaccinations next month.

Laval has the lowest vaccination rate for children between the ages of 5 and 11 of any region in Quebec.

Just 51 per cent of Laval children in that age group are vaccinated, just behind Nunavik, Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec, Montreal and Chaudière-Appalaches, according to figures from Quebec's public health research institute, INSPQ.

Jean-Pierre Trépanier, regional public health director for Laval said in addition to phoning parents, the door-to-door teams will offer information in several languages, including Arabic, Armenian, Turkish and Spanish.

"We have to give the right answers, the right way they can hear it and understand it," he said.

But some data suggest that despite these efforts, child vaccination rates will not reach the same levels as adult rates.

Surveys conducted by the INSPQ since September show that the percentage of parents willing to vaccinate their children ages 5 to 11 has remained stable at 55 per cent.

A COVID-19 testing lab in Montreal was overwhelmed with tests and couldn't analyze them all within 72 hours. The tests were ultimately destroyed. (Stéphane Mahé/Reuters)

Thousands of samples for PCR tests thrown out

The health agency representing northern Montreal said it had to destroy over 5,000 PCR tests because laboratory limits were exceeded between Jan. 3 and 7 and samples could not be analyzed within 72 hours.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said the sharp increase in demand for screenings at the start of the year coupled with successive equipment failures were behind the mishap, which resulted in 5,462 people unable to confirm whether they were positive with the virus.

The samples were destroyed and those impacted have since been informed, the health agency said.

Top COVID-19 stories



