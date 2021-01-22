COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Montreal's public health director to provide update at 10 a.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,624 new cases on Thursday and 66 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 248,860 confirmed cases and 9,273 people have died.
- There are 1,453 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 216 in intensive care (the same as a day earlier).
- 11,950 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 186,210 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The premier says the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in all of the province's long-term care homes.
François Legault says the lowering caseload in recent days also provides reason for optimism, but he says Quebecers should not expect restrictions to be lifted soon.
"Even if the number of cases is going down, as long as the number of hospitalizations will be as high as this, we cannot think that in the next weeks we will reopen everything and allow contacts," Legault said Thursday.
The premier says he wants hospitalizations to go down enough to resume some of the medical procedures that have been postponed due to the growing list of COVID-19 patients.
In order to keep the province on the right track, Legault said if the federal government does not ban non-essential flights, he may look at forcing Quebecers to quarantine in a hotel, at their own expense, after returning home.
A little more than 40 per cent of the COVID-19 cases reported yesterday were registered in the Montreal region.
The local public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin will provide an update at 10 a.m. You can watch it here.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Pfizer's delivery slowdown forces Quebec to adjust vaccination targets.
- Citing threat from COVID-19 variants, Quebec calls on Ottawa to ban vacation travel.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada
- Quebec plans to use rapid tests, days after health minister said they weren't needed.
- Montreal will start vaccinating homeless population after spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
