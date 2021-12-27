COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 3,411 people in hospital (a decrease of 14 from the previous day), including 285 in intensive care (no change).

The province reported 6,528 new cases of COVID-19 and 98 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 818,947 confirmed cases and 12,639 people have died.

The province also reported Thursday a total of 16,801,574 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 104,205 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 36 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

The health agency representing northern Montreal says it had to destroy over 5,000 PCR tests because laboratory limits were exceeded between Jan. 3 and 7 and samples could not be analyzed within 72 hours.

In a news release Wednesday, the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said the sharp increase in demand for screenings at the start of the year coupled with successive equipment failures were behind the mishap, which resulted in 5,462 people unable to confirm whether they were positive with the virus.

The samples were destroyed and those impacted have since been informed, the health agency said.

Faced with tens of thousands of people seeking PCR tests on a daily basis and a dwindling quantity of screening supplies, Quebec public health announced on Jan. 5 that it was putting an end to testing the general public for the coronavirus.

Quebec government holding off on easing restrictions

Premier François Legault urged Quebecers to be patient, resisting pressure to ease pandemic restrictions just yet, even as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped for the first time in weeks.

The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 situation Thursday, accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

Quebec hospital occupancy rates for COVID-19 patients are expected to drop over the next two weeks, according to Quebec's health-care research institute, INESSS.

Quebec reported 352 new COVID-19 hospital admissions Wednesday. Data published by INESSS today shows that number is expected decrease to 200 per day by the end of January.

As of next Monday, the vaccination passport requirement will be expanding to big-box stores.

Province investigating vaccine passport scams

Earlier Thursday, Quebec's public security minister, Geneviève Guilbault, said the province's anti-fraud unit, UPAC, is cracking down on vaccine passport scams allegedly carried out by public servants responsible for administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public.

In an interview on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin, Guilbault said that 150 cases are under investigation, including 30 involving bribery and attempted fraud. A single case may relate to several people and fake vaccine passports.

"[Those committing fraud should know that] at any time, the fake passport could be deactivated," she said. "They will have lost their money, and they could incur really unfortunate penalties ... jail time, fines."

In a news release Wednesday, UPAC said it wished to keep more details about the investigation confidential to avoid obstruction.

