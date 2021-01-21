COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,502 new cases on Wednesday and 66 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 247,236 confirmed cases and 9,208 people have died.

There are 1,467 people in hospital (a decrease of 33), including 216 in intensive care (an increase of four).

10,207 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 174,260 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

The federal government is adding its voice to those calling on Premier François Legault to relax how curfew rules are applied to homeless people in Montreal, after a man died over the weekend, just steps away from a shelter that was closed for the night.

On Wednesday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said the death could have been avoided and joined Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in asking Quebec to be more lenient with the city's homeless population.

The body of Raphaël André, a man originally from the Innu community of Matimekush-Lac John, was found in a portable toilet.

The premier is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Quebec's new public health regulations explained CBC News Montreal Video 3:53 As Quebec descends into its first quarantine curfew since the era of the Spanish flu, there are more rules to follow and fewer opportunities to bend them undetected. 3:53

Top COVID-19 stories today