COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Premier will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 1,502 new cases on Wednesday and 66 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 247,236 confirmed cases and 9,208 people have died.
- There are 1,467 people in hospital (a decrease of 33), including 216 in intensive care (an increase of four).
- 10,207 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 174,260 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
The federal government is adding its voice to those calling on Premier François Legault to relax how curfew rules are applied to homeless people in Montreal, after a man died over the weekend, just steps away from a shelter that was closed for the night.
On Wednesday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said the death could have been avoided and joined Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in asking Quebec to be more lenient with the city's homeless population.
The body of Raphaël André, a man originally from the Innu community of Matimekush-Lac John, was found in a portable toilet.
The premier is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Pfizer's delivery slowdown forces Quebec to adjust vaccination targets.
- Citing threat from COVID-19 variants, Quebec calls on Ottawa to ban vacation travel.
- Quebec high schoolers head back to the daily grind after a long break from in-person classes.
- Quebec plans to use rapid tests, days after health minister said they weren't needed.
- Montreal will start vaccinating homeless population after spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
