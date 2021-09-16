COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 3,425 people in hospital (an increase of eight from the previous day), including 285 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 6,123 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 812,419 confirmed cases and 12,541 people have died.

The province also reported Wednesday a total of 16,691,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 110,035 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 35 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Premier François Legault will provide an update on the province's epidiemiological situation at 2 p.m today.

He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau.

The announcement comes as the province's anti-squad committee, UPAC, cracks down on vaccine passport scams carried out by workers responsible for administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public.

Quebec's public security minister, Geneviève Guilbault, told Tout un matin that 150 cases are being investigated, including 30 concerning attempted fraud. A single case may relate to several people and fake vaccine passports.

"[Those committing fraud should know that] at any time, the fake passport could be de-activated," she said. "They will have lost their money, and they could incur really unfortunate penalties... jail time, fines."

In a news release Wednesday, UPAC said it wished to keep more details about the investigation confidential to avoid obstruction.

As of next Monday, the vaccination passport requirement will also apply to big box stores.

Outbreak in Sept-Îles long-term care home

A long-term care home in Sept-Îles is facing a major outbreak of COVID-19.

Among residents and staff of Bâtisseurs de Sept-Îles, 40 people have been infected with the virus, although most have no symptoms, according to the residence's managers.

In a message posted on the residence's Facebook page Wednesday, representatives confirmed 12 of the 40 cases involve staff.

Kristel Louboutin, vice-president of sales, marketing and communications at residence, says that all affected residents are in the Intermediate Resources sector and not on the seniors' residence side.

Report on long-term care homes

A lack of preparedness, poor communication and sluggish decision-making left Quebec unprepared to protect seniors during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

Quebec's health and welfare commissioner, Joanne Castonguay, presented her final report documenting the failures in long-term care during the first wave Wednesday.

In August 2020, the provincial government asked Castonguay to find out why the health-care system had failed seniors in the early months of the pandemic. By that time, more than 5,700 deaths in Quebec had been attributed to COVID-19 — the vast majority of them seniors in long-term care.

The report found that 40 per cent of CHSLD residents who caught COVID-19 died, compared to only 2 per cent of the general population.

Castonguay criticized the government for a "paternalistic" attitude toward seniors and a lack of a coherent pandemic plan prior to the outbreak.

The report is separate from the coroner's inquest into long-term care, which is still underway.

Hospitals exceed highest alert level

Health authorities in nine regions of Quebec say they have now far exceeded Level-4 capacity, meaning COVID-19 patients are occupying all the extra beds that were freed up to accommodate the latest wave of the pandemic — and then some.

Laval, the Montérégie, the Laurentians, the Quebec City region, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches are at that point, Radio-Canada has learned.

A Level-4 alert has until now been deemed the highest level in Quebec's contingency plan to cope with COVID-19's strain on hospitals. But four health-care regions are now deemed 4+, according to Radio-Canada sources.

They are:

The CISSS des Laurentides.

The CISSS de la Montérégie-Est.

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

In the Laurentians, for example, a Level-4 alert meant the CISSS des Laurentides had freed 120 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. In reality, as of Monday, 288 people infected with the virus were occupying the region's beds.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said last weekend it would be moving to a Level-5 alert, once 30 per cent of all hospital beds available were occupied by COVID-19 patients. The Health Ministry clarified that the highest alert level remains Level 4, however, "Phase 5" indicates even more beds have to be freed up.

Under that scenario, hospitals must shift their focus to patients with the most life-threatening medical problems, including those who require emergency surgeries, said Dr. Martin Champagne, president of the province's association of haematologists and oncologists.

Province may have to lower quality of care

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said Tuesday that while health authorities still believe the latest wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the province has peaked, hospitals are at their breaking point, so it is too soon to relax any pandemic measures still in place.

Also Tuesday, the chair of Quebec's COVID-19 ethics committee, Marie-Ève Bouthillier, and other senior health officials outlined their latest hospital contingency plans, which include finding ways to free up hospital beds by shortening stays and increasing outpatient care.

The grimmest of those measures calls for lowering the quality of care.

Quebec not doing enough to ensure school safety, official says Duration 10:42 The chairman of Montreal's English school board, Joe Ortona, says his board has provided more safety tools than the province to provide a safe environment against COVID-19 for returning students, but he says the province needs to do more to make sure the schools stay open. 10:42

Joe Ortona, the chair of the English Montreal School Board, says Quebec needs to do more to ensure schools are safe for students and teachers.

The EMSB has installed its own air filters in classrooms, he said, and the board is allowing staff to wear N95 masks they purchase themselves. He said the government should be providing schools and staff with these tools.

