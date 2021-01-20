COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Premier urges federal government to shut down all non-essential travel
- Quebec reported 1,386 new cases on Tuesday and 55 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 245,734 confirmed cases and 9,142 people have died.
- There are 1,500 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 212 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 10,514 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 164,053 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
The number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec has gone down in recent days, and the premier says public health measures, including the overnight curfew, are starting to pay off.
The four-week curfew came into effect 11 days ago.
"By avoiding visiting, among others, people that are 65 in homes, it's reduced the number of cases," Premier François Legault said during Tuesday's news conference, while highlighting that the number of people in hospital due to the virus remains high. "It's encouraging but we cannot stop our efforts."
The province reported 1,386 cases in its latest daily update.
Wanting to keep cases trending downwards, Legault is putting pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately ban all non-essential travel, adding "we can talk about what non-essential means."
The province's Health Ministry has announced changes to its vaccination campaign, including a reduction in the number of doses to be administered by Feb. 8.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec high schoolers head back to the daily grind after a long break from in-person classes.
- Pfizer to temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries to Canada, minister says
- Quebec plans to use rapid tests, days after health minister said they weren't needed.
- Montreal will start vaccinating homeless population after spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
