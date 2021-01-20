COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,386 new cases on Tuesday and 55 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 245,734 confirmed cases and 9,142 people have died.

There are 1,500 people in hospital (an increase of nine), including 212 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

10,514 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 164,053 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

The number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec has gone down in recent days, and the premier says public health measures, including the overnight curfew, are starting to pay off.

The four-week curfew came into effect 11 days ago.

"By avoiding visiting, among others, people that are 65 in homes, it's reduced the number of cases," Premier François Legault said during Tuesday's news conference, while highlighting that the number of people in hospital due to the virus remains high. "It's encouraging but we cannot stop our efforts."

The province reported 1,386 cases in its latest daily update.

Wanting to keep cases trending downwards, Legault is putting pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately ban all non-essential travel, adding "we can talk about what non-essential means."

The province's Health Ministry has announced changes to its vaccination campaign, including a reduction in the number of doses to be administered by Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

