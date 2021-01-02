COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

Quebec reported 2,819 new cases on Thursday and 62 more deaths, 22 of which occurred in the last 24 hours. New numbers will not be provided until Jan. 3.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 202,641 confirmed cases and 8,226 people have died. One death was withdrawn from the count after an investigation showed it wasn't related to COVID-19. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,175 people in hospital (a decrease of 36), including 165 intensive care (an increase of 13).

3,942 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 29,250.

Three physicians and three other employees in Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital's emergency room, in Laval have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the regional health board.

A union representing representing staff at the hospital is concerned about hospital staff's ability to deal with a potential influx of patients in the new year.

"Three physicians out of 30 have been infected, that's ten per cent of our personnel," said Dereck Cyr, who's in charge of health and workplace safety for nurses, respiratory therapists and licensed practical nurses in Laval. "It worries us because we don't know who will be able to take care of patients if other physicians are infected."

Another union that represents staff at the hospital claims the coronavirus outbreak there is larger, with at least nine confirmed cases and other tests pending.

On Thursday, projections by Quebec's Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services released showed that beds for COVID-19 patients in Montreal-area hospitals could be full within three weeks.

The province will release its first COVID-19 update of 2021 tomorrow.

