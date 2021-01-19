COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Quebec's premier will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 1,634 new cases on Monday and 35 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 244,348 confirmed cases and 9,087 people have died.
- There are 1,491 people in hospital (an increase of 31), including 217 in intensive care (an increase of 2).
- 6,845 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday. A total of 153,539 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
The number of confirmed cases report by the province has gone down in recent days, although a data transmission delay is said to have contributed to the lower numbers.
Quebec's premier is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m.
François Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda as well as Dr. Lucie Opatrny, who is the province's associate deputy health minister.
The province is in the second week of its four-week overnight curfew.
According to the province's Public Security Ministry, police forces across Quebec issued a total 1,429 fines between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17.
You can watch the premier's update here.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec high schoolers head back to the daily grind after a long break from in-person classes.
- Pfizer to temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries to Canada, minister says
- Quebec plans to use rapid tests, days after health minister said they weren't needed.
- Montreal will start vaccinating homeless population after spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.