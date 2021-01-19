COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,634 new cases on Monday and 35 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 244,348 confirmed cases and 9,087 people have died.

There are 1,491 people in hospital (an increase of 31), including 217 in intensive care (an increase of 2).

6,845 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday. A total of 153,539 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

The number of confirmed cases report by the province has gone down in recent days, although a data transmission delay is said to have contributed to the lower numbers.

Quebec's premier is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m.

François Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda as well as Dr. Lucie Opatrny, who is the province's associate deputy health minister.

The province is in the second week of its four-week overnight curfew.

According to the province's Public Security Ministry, police forces across Quebec issued a total 1,429 fines between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

