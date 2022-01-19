COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 3,417 people in hospital (an increase of 36 from the previous day), including 289 in intensive care (an increase of three from the previous day).

The province reported 5,143 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 806,296 confirmed cases and 12,453 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 16,576,407 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 88,673 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 34 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Later today, Quebec's health and welfare commissioner, Joanne Castonguay, will present her final report documenting the failures that led to widespread COVID-19 deaths in long-term care.

Back in August 2020, Castonguay was tasked by the provincial government with finding out why the healthcare system failed seniors during the first wave of the pandemic.

At the time, the province counted more than 5,700 deaths, the majority of them in long-term care homes. Over 12,000 people have now died of COVID-19 in the province.

In a preliminary report last September, Castonguay said the organization of health care for seniors is poorly coordinated in the province and there's a lack of medical data on patients.

The report is separate from the coroner's inquest into long-term care, which is currently ongoing.

Province may have to lower quality of care

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said while health authorities still believe the latest wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the province has peaked, hospitals are at their breaking point, so it is too soon to relax any pandemic measures still in place.

Dubé held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau and Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Quebec's associate deputy health minister and top hospital official.

The chair of Quebec's COVID-19 ethics committee, Marie-Ève Bouthillier, and other senior health officials outlined their latest hospital contingency plans, which include finding ways to free up hospital beds by shortening stays and increasing outpatient care.

The most grim of the measures calls for lowering the quality of care.

Opatrny said hospital officials are hoping they ''never come to a point where that protocol is activated,'' saying they are looking at all other measures first, including shortening the time COVID-positive but asymptomatic staff stay off work.

Quebec health officials have welcomed Health Canada's approval of Pfizer's Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

Opatrny said Quebec will be receiving the first 6,300 treatment cycles this week, with thousands more treatments expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

While the drug is in short supply, she said, it will be reserved for patients 18 years and older who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients or those who have had organ transplants, as well as those with serious conditions who cannot be vaccinated.

The chairman of Montreal's English school board, Joe Ortona, says his board has provided more safety tools than the province to provide a safe environment against COVID-19 for returning students, but he says the province needs to do more to make sure the schools stay open.

Joe Ortona, the chair of the English Montreal School Board, says Quebec needs to do more to ensure schools are safe for students and teachers.

"The government needs to buckle up and get the security measures that need to be put in place so that the schools can hopefully stay open until the end of the school year," said Ortona.

The EMSB has installed its own air filters in classrooms, he said, and the board is allowing staff to wear N95 masks they purchase themselves. He said the government should be providing schools and staff with these tools.

Hospitals exceed highest alert level

Health authorities in nine regions of Quebec say they have now far exceeded Level-4 capacity, meaning COVID-19 patients are occupying all the extra beds that were freed up to accommodate the latest wave of the pandemic — and then some.

Laval, the Montérégie, the Laurentians, the Quebec City region, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches are at that point, Radio-Canada has learned.

A Level-4 alert has until now been deemed the highest level in Quebec's contingency plan to cope with COVID-19's strain on hospitals. But four health-care regions are now deemed 4+, according to Radio-Canada sources.

They are:

The CISSS des Laurentides.

The CISSS de la Montérégie-Est.

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

In the Laurentians, for example, a Level-4 alert meant the CISSS des Laurentides had freed 120 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. In reality, as of Monday, 288 people infected with the virus were occupying the region's beds.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said last weekend it would be moving to a Level-5 alert, once 30 per cent of all hospital beds available were occupied by COVID-19 patients. The Health Ministry clarified Monday that the highest alert level remains Level 4, however, "Phase 5" indicates even more beds have to be freed up.

Under that scenario, hospitals must shift their focus to patients with the most life-threatening medical problems, including those who require emergency surgeries, said Dr. Martin Champagne, president of the province's association of haematologists and oncologists.

"If it's not a matter of hours or days, you will not get to the operating room. This is what it is," he told CBC News Saturday. "People's lives can be put at risk by this disruption."

