COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 3,381 people in hospital (an increase of 81 from the previous day), including 286 in intensive care (an increase of four from the previous day).

The province reported 5,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 801,153 confirmed cases and 12,364 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 16,482,677 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 75,667 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 32 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will be holding a news conference about the state of COVID-19 in the province this afternoon.

The conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dubé will be joined by interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau and Dr. Lucie Opatrny, Quebec's associate deputy health minister and top hospital official.

CBC will be livestreaming the news conference with English translation on this page.

The conference comes after Health Canada approved Pfizer's Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

Passport for SAQ, SQDC begins

As of today, vaccine passports will be mandatory to enter the province's alcohol and cannabis stores, the SAQ and SQDC.

However, the union representing workers at the stores has raised concerns for staff who will be enforcing the measure, saying there is "insufficient" security to guarantee their safety.

The union says employees may be placed "in an uncomfortable or even dangerous position if they have to even refuse access to the store to an unvaccinated and recalcitrant person."

It's calling for at least one security guard to be posted at every location as a precaution.

As of Jan. 24, shoppers at big-box stores such as Costco and Walmart will also be required to show they're adequately vaccinated. The exceptions are grocery stores and pharmacies, which are considered essential services.

4-year-old girl dies in Quebec City hospital

On Monday afternoon, the CHU de Québec-Université Laval said a 4-year-old girl in Quebec City died from "circumstances related to COVID-19."

The university hospital network offered its condolences to the girl's family and said neither hospital administration nor the family will be giving interviews or providing a further statement.

The hospital shared the news in a news release that provided few other details, citing privacy concerns and respect for the family.

Hospitals exceed highest alert level

Health authorities in nine regions of Quebec, including Greater Montreal, have now far exceeded Level-4 capacity, meaning COVID-19 patients are occupying all the extra beds that were freed up to accommodate the latest wave of the pandemic — and then some.

Laval, the Montérégie, the Laurentians, the Quebec City region, the Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches are also in that situation, Radio-Canada has learned.

A Level-4 alert has until now been deemed the highest level in Quebec's contingency plan to cope with COVID-19's strain on hospitals. But four health-care regions are now deemed 4+, according to Radio-Canada sources.

They are:

The CISSS des Laurentides.

The CISSS de la Montérégie-Est.

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

In the Laurentians, for example, a Level-4 alert meant the CISSS des Laurentides had freed 120 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. In reality, as of Monday, 288 people infected with the virus were occupying the region's beds.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said last weekend it would be moving to a Level-5 alert, once 30 per cent of all hospital beds available were occupied by COVID-19 patients. The Health Ministry clarified Monday that the highest alert level remains Level 4, however, "Phase 5" indicates even more beds have to be freed up.

Under that scenario, hospitals must shift their focus to patients with the most life-threatening medical problems, including those who require emergency surgeries, said Dr. Martin Champagne, president of the province's association of haematologists and oncologists.

"If it's not a matter of hours or days, you will not get to the operating room. This is what it is," he told CBC News Saturday. "People's lives can be put at risk by this disruption."

