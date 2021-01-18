COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
It's the first day of in-class learning in 2021 for high school students across the province
- Quebec reported 1,744 new cases on Sunday and 50 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 242,714 confirmed cases and 9,055 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,460 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 215 in intensive care (a decrease of 12).
- 10,783 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 137,856 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
Students will have to wear medical-grade masks, and will be tested right away when they show any COVID-19 symptoms.
They will also be removed from class if a member of their family shows symptoms and is awaiting test results.
Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Pfizer to temporarily reduce vaccine deliveries to Canada, minister says
- Quebec plans to use rapid tests, days after health minister said they weren't needed.
- Montreal will start vaccinating homeless population after spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
