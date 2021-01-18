COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,744 new cases on Sunday and 50 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 242,714 confirmed cases and 9,055 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,460 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 215 in intensive care (a decrease of 12).

10,783 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday. A total of 137,856 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

It's the first day of in-class learning in 2021 for high school students across the province, and it will look a bit different in classrooms.

Students will have to wear medical-grade masks, and will be tested right away when they show any COVID-19 symptoms.

They will also be removed from class if a member of their family shows symptoms and is awaiting test results.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been difficult for everyone, and experts say it's important to remember that there is a lot right now that is beyond our control.

Quebec's new public health regulations explained CBC News Montreal Video 3:53 As Quebec descends into its first quarantine curfew since the era of the Spanish flu, there are more rules to follow and fewer opportunities to bend them undetected. 3:53

Top COVID-19 stories today