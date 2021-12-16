COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Sunday, Quebec reported 3,300 people in hospital (an increase of 105 from the previous day), including 282 in intensive care (an increase of seven from the previous day).

The province reported 5,946 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 794,753 confirmed cases and 12,304 people have died.

On Saturday, the province also reported a total of 16,508,440 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 107,597 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 32 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec Premier François Legault is asking government employees to volunteer to work in hospitals, as staffing shortages continue to hamper the province's health care system.

Bureaucrats are being asked to opt-in to work in a hospital setting as service aides, taking over non-medical tasks normally performed by nurses. That could include disinfecting surfaces and equipment, doing administrative tasks, and providing meals to patients.

"There is a storm to weather and the government is launching a call for solidarity," wrote Éric Ducharme, the secretary of Quebec's Treasury Board, in an email obtained by Radio-Canada.

"In this period of significant increase in hospitalizations due to the pandemic, our colleagues are therefore calling on us to go, for a few weeks, to lend a hand," it read.

The office of Sonia LeBel, the president of Quebec's Treasury Board, confirmed they are hoping 2,165 people will sign up.

WATCH | Dr. Christopher Labos warns that hospitals remain fragile. Worst may be behind us, but Quebec has long road ahead, warns epidemiologist Duration 4:04 Epidemiologist and cardiologist Dr. Christopher Labos warns that even if Quebec has hit the peak of its Omicron wave, hospitals remain fragile. 4:04

Speaking on Radio-Canada's Tout le monde en parle program Sunday night, Legault said there exists a plan to train people for those administrative roles, but is asking government employees to work until they are filled.

"So the nurses can focus on the patients," he explained.

When asked about the proposed tax on the unvaccinated in the province, Legault said the province will table the bill in the National Assembly, which returns to work in February.

"One person in intensive care can cost up to $500,000. Multiply that by several hundreds of unvaccinated ... it's a lot of money," he said.

He said there's also a risk for those who have to see their surgeries cancelled or postponed, due to the rising hospitalizations.

"That's why we're saying, you have to pay a fine," he said.

More hospitals cancel surgeries, services

The health agency representing hospitals in Montreal's east end confirmed Saturday it will soon be reducing more services as their hospitals struggle to balance the care of COVID-19 patients alongside others.

The CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal said it will be moving to a Level-5 alert, above Level-4 load-shedding, previously considered the highest alert level in Quebec's contingency plan to cope with COVID-19's strain on the health-care system.

"We currently have 184 of our beds occupied by COVlD patients," said Valérie Lafleur, a spokesperson with the health agency. "This represents 28 per cent of all our available beds that are currently occupied by COVlD patients. Once we reach 30 per cent, we will be going to Level 5."

The regional health board for Montérégie-Est said it was able to free up 100 beds across three of its hospitals for COVID-19 patients after moving to a Level-4 alert, but that it is struggling to keep up with demand. Some 180 people are hospitalized with the virus in the region as of Saturday.

The health agency covering the south central part of Montreal moved to a Level-4 alert on Friday.

Notre-Dame and Verdun hospitals will be reducing surgeries by more than 50 per cent, and could drop to 25 per cent of normal services, the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'île-de-Montréal said.

Emergency and oncology services will be preserved, the hospitals said, as will services for youth and those with intellectual disabilities. Endoscopy services will be slowed down.

Some nurses will also be reassigned from outpatient clinics to hospitals, and the number of non-urgent appointments will be reduced in family medicine, they added.

Classrooms don't need to close following outbreak

In a letter to parents Friday, the Lester B. Pearson School Board said under new provincial directives classrooms will no longer be forced to close if multiple students test positive for the virus once schools reopen this week.

Students will also no longer be required to isolate if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive in their school community. Isolation will only be required if the infected person is someone who lives in their home.

If the test result is negative, and another taken at least 24 hours later is also negative, then the student will be permitted to return to school, the province confirmed in a statement to Radio-Canada Friday night.

If the student tests positive they must isolate for at least five days. If they test negative after the fifth day and don't have a fever, they will then be allowed to return to school while wearing a mask as much as possible.

The Quebec government also said CO2 readers will be coming to classrooms this coming week to better assess the ventilation needs of schools.

Schools with elevated levels of CO2 in their classrooms will be able to request an air exchanger from the government. Officials said no request would be denied.

First Nations sees 1,414 active cases as of Friday

Indigenous communities in Quebec are seeing an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases in this wave of the pandemic.

The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission says there were a total of 1,414 active cases in 29 First Nations communities as of Friday — and that doesn't account for positive rapid test results people have taken at home.

From Wednesday through Friday alone, 575 active cases were reported in the Indigenous communities the commission works with.

Dr. André Corriveau, public health adviser for the commission, says some communities saw their first cases ever, following the spread of the Omicron variant.

In northern Quebec, the Nunavik and James Bay regions have their own health boards. The Inuit territory of Nunavik last reported 39 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 349 active cases in the region.

On Friday, the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay reported 355 active cases among the 10 Cree communities and seven people in hospital.

Bertie Wapachee, head of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, says Omicron has hit the Cree Nation of Quebec particularly hard.

"It stunned us … shut down many things for us. The way it spread was like no other [wave], this one was very different."

Wapachee says COVID cases among health-care workers have caused staffing problems in his region, which only has one hospital in the community of Chisasibi. Cree people who have a severe infection requiring hospitalization have had to be sent to Val-d'Or or Montreal.

