COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,918 new cases on Friday and 62 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 238,745 confirmed cases and 8,938 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,496 people in hospital (a decrease of 27), including 231 in intensive care (an increase of one).

11,369 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, for a total of roughly 127,000.

The good news for the world is Pfizer is expanding its European production line for the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed with BioNTech.

Unfortunately that means short-term delays for countries currently on track to receive deliveries of the vaccine. For Quebec, that means 86,775 doses that were slated to arrive in the next three weeks will arrive in March instead.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said the delay is forcing the province to revise its vaccination campaign calendar.

On Thursday, Quebec said it was delaying the delivery of the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to protect as many Quebecers as possible with the first dose.

"Saving lives is a moral imperative, reducing the number of hospitalizations is a necessity," said Dubé. "The more doses we have, the more we'll be able to reduce the delay between the first and second dose."

Dubé is pledging to deliver a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine within "a maximum" of 90 days.

Dr. Richard Massé, the public health specialist who is advising the provincial vaccine co-ordination task force, said putting off second doses by a few weeks will allow 500,000 at-risk people, mostly over the age of 70, to be vaccinated with the first dose between now and the end of March.

As for the daily case total, the health minister said cases appear to be stabilizing around the 2,000 mark, but with hospitalizations still on the rise, he urged people to follow the rules.

