COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 3,085 people in hospital (an increase of 91 from the previous day), including 275 in intensive care (an increase of three).

The province reported 7,382 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 783,102 confirmed cases and 12,193 people have died.

On Friday, the province also reported a total of 16,195,112 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 108,768 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 29 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Indigenous communities in Quebec are seeing an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases in this wave of the pandemic.

The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission says there were a total of 1,414 active cases in 29 First Nations communities as of Friday — and that doesn't account for positive rapid test results people have taken at home.

From Wednesday through Friday alone, 575 active cases were reported in the Indigenous communities the commission works with.

Dr. André Corriveau, public health adviser for the commission, says some communities saw their first cases ever, following the spread of the Omicron variant.

In northern Quebec, the Nunavik and James Bay regions have their own health boards. The Inuit territory of Nunavik last reported 39 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 349 active cases in the region.

On Friday, the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay reported 355 active cases among the 10 Cree communities and seven people in hospital.

Bertie Wapachee, head of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, says Omicron has hit the Cree Nation of Quebec particularly hard.

"It stunned us … shut down many things for us. The way it spread was like no other [wave], this one was very different."

Wapachee says COVID cases among health-care workers have caused staffing problems in his region, which only has one hospital in the community of Chisasibi. Cree people who have a severe infection requiring hospitalization have had to be sent to Val-d'Or or Montreal.

Appointments for the first dose double in Quebec City

Appointments for first doses of the vaccine doubled this week in the Quebec City region.

The region usually sees about 300 appointments per day for those looking to get their first dose, but saw 564 appointments registered on Tuesday. By Wednesday, they had reached more than 600.

The appointments also tripled among those aged 25 to 29.

More ventilation monitoring coming to classrooms

The Quebec government said CO2 readers will be coming to classrooms this coming week, to better assess the ventilation needs of schools.

Schools with elevated levels of CO2 in their classrooms will be able to request an air exchanger from the government. Officials said no request would be denied.

The opening of windows was also once again recommended, though officials said the temperature in classrooms shouldn't fall below 20 C.

As for N95 masks, officials are still not recommending them, saying there are concerns about whether or not they would be used correctly. The masks needed to be fitted to each person and can become uncomfortable after long hours of wear.

However, the government said the masks would be made available to those teaching at special needs schools, where students may not be capable of following other measures.

Dr. Yves Jalbert, the deputy director general of public health protection with the Health Ministry, said that most of the time, teachers are infecting students, not the other way around.

He added that transmission in schools is reflective of COVID-19's prevalence in the community, and that mask mandates, combined with vaccination, are still the best means of protection against COVID-19 in classrooms.

The government is anticipating a "very large number" of teacher absences after students return to class, and is suggesting schools be ready to quickly replace teachers by keeping a list of people to call in as reinforcements, which could include "parent volunteers."

2nd Montreal health agency bumps up to Level 4

The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'île-de-Montréal, the health agency covering the south central part of the city, is moving to the the Level 4 load-shedding, meaning some services will be reduced to free up beds and staff to deal with the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. It's the second agency in Montreal at this stage.

It means Notre-Dame and Verdun hospitals will reduce surgeries by more than 50 per cent, and may drop to 25 per cent of normal services.

Emergency and oncology services will be preserved, the CIUSSS says, as will services for youth and those with intellectual disabilities. Endoscopy services will be slowed down.

Some nurses will be reassigned from outpatient clinics to hospitals, and the number of non-urgent appointments will be reduced in family medicine.

The CIUSSS has launched a call for volunteers who would like to lend a hand, through the Je Contribue platform.﻿ Level 4 makes it possible to postpone up to 80 per cent of surgeries and to postpone certain followups.

Data shows peak could be coming soon

Hospitalizations in the greater Montreal area are expected to peak in the coming week, according to projections from the province's public health research institute.

INSPQ data published Thursday week shows hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 related deaths will likely drop soon, depending on the length of patients' hospital stays and the lag time between reported infections and deaths.

"Given the very high community transmission, the situation remains fragile even if a slowdown in the number of cases and hospitalizations could occur soon," Marc Brisson, one of the researchers behind the projections, said.

Projections are based on different scenarios taking into account the severity of Omicron, the vaccination rate, the population's adherence to public health measures and the impact of resuming in-person classes.

