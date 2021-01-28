COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,994 people in hospital (an increase of 117 from the previous day), including 272 in intensive care (an increase of nine).

The province reported 8,793 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 775,720 confirmed cases and 12,125 people have died.

On Thursday, the province also reported a total of 16,080,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 111,395 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 28 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

The Quebec government will be outlining how it plans to address air quality in schools later this morning, ahead of the return to classes on Monday.

Premier François Legault announced yesterday that elementary and high school students will still be heading back to school on Jan. 17, with all students wearing masks indoors.

The government is anticipating a "very large number" of teacher absences after students return to class, and is suggesting schools be ready to quickly replace teachers by keeping a list of people to call in as reinforcements, which could include "parent volunteers."

Legault said there is a high rate of vaccination among teenagers in Quebec and that ventilation in the province's public schools is safe, according to public health experts.

Third dose appointments for those 18 and over are now available through the Clic-Santé booking system.

Some restrictions easing, others coming in

Legault also announced Thursday that some restrictions will be easing in the coming days, while bringing in other new measures to combat the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

The province's second overnight curfew will end on Monday. Stores in the province, ordered to close on Sundays for the past two weeks, will be allowed to reopen on Sundays as of next week.

The government has also announced that as of Jan. 24, customers will be required to show their vaccine passports to shop at big-box stores of 1,500 square metres or more, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies, which are considered essential services.

As previously announced, the passport will also become required at the province's government-run alcohol and cannabis stores, the SAQ and the SQDC, as of Jan. 18.

The government also said it is not backing down from a plan announced Tuesday to charge unvaccinated Quebecers a "health contribution" — an amount the premier said might be levied when citizens file their income tax.

Ending the curfew has nothing to do with politics, popularity, or polls, Quebec's premier said Thursday Duration 2:28 François Legault says ending Quebec's curfew on Monday has nothing to do with his government's waning popularity, while Health Minister Christian Dubé warns the province must reopen gradually and carefully. 2:28

Data shows peak could be coming soon

Hospitalizations in the greater Montreal area are expected to peak in the coming week, according to projections from the province's public health research institute.

INSPQ data published today shows hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 related deaths will likely drop soon, depending on the length of patients' hospital stays and the lag time between reported infections and deaths.

"Given the very high community transmission, the situation remains fragile even if a slowdown in the number of cases and hospitalizations could occur soon," Marc Brisson, one of the researchers behind the projections, said.

(CBC) Projections are based on different scenarios taking into account the severity of Omicron, the vaccination rate, the population's adherence to public health measures and the impact of resuming in-person classes.

Quebecers who got COVID-19 urged to get booster shots

Quebecers who have recently contracted COVID-19 will be able to get their third dose as soon as they are symptom-free, the government announced Wednesday — as long as it's been three months since their last dose.

The province said anyone who wishes to get a booster shot, including those who recently had COVID-19, should get one "as soon as possible" to have better protection against the Omicron variant.

The government announced last week that once the entire eligible population has had the opportunity to receive their booster dose, three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to use the province's vaccination passport system.

Currently, two doses are sufficient to be considered adequately vaccinated.

Meanwhile, experts say there's no critical timeline to receive the third dose post infection.

"A month is a reasonable time to wait, but if you go a little bit earlier, a little bit later, it won't make a large difference in the immune response," said McMaster University immunologist Dawn Bowdish.

