COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 2,877 people in hospital (an increase of 135 from the previous day), including 263 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

The province reported 8,351 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 766,927 confirmed cases and 12,080 people have died.

On Wednesday, the province also reported a total of 15,964,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 107,238 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 27 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.





Premier François Legault will hold a news conference this afternoon, as elementary and high school students prepare to return to classrooms Monday. You can watch the announcement live at 3 p.m. here.

Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge and interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.

In a social media post last night, Legault confirmed CEGEPS and universities can also return to in-person classes, although they will have some leeway to adjust.

He says the government will also make rapid tests available in schools.

Students will have to wear masks at all times, except while eating.

Nearly 60 per cent of elementary students have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 89 per cent of high school students have received two doses.

Quebecers who got COVID-19 urged to get booster shots

Quebecers who have recently contracted COVID-19 will be able to get their third dose as soon as they are symptom-free, the government announced Wednesday — as long as it's been three months since their last dose.

The province said anyone who wishes to get a booster shot, including those who recently had COVID-19, should get one "as soon as possible" to have better protection against the Omicron variant.

The government announced last week that once the entire eligible population has had the opportunity to receive their booster dose, three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be required to use the province's vaccination passport system.

Currently, two doses are sufficient to be considered adequately vaccinated.

Meanwhile, experts say there's no critical timeline to receive the third dose post infection.

"A month is a reasonable time to wait, but if you go a little bit earlier, a little bit later, it won't make a large difference in the immune response," said McMaster University immunologist Dawn Bowdish.

As of of today, people 25 and older can register for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on the province's Clic Santé website. All Quebecers 18 and over will be able to do so tomorrow.

Questions raised about Quebec's plan for a tax

Community advocates and experts say the government should try vaccination incentives other than a health tax to avoid entrenching inequities among marginalized groups.

Premier François Legault announced Tuesday that unvaccinated Quebecers who don't have a medical exemption will have to pay a "significant" health tax if they don't get vaccinated soon.

Roughly 10 per cent of eligible Quebecers remain unvaccinated, but health officials say they take up about 50 per cent of COVID-19 beds in hospitals. Several regional health boards have had to cancel up to 80 per cent of non-urgent and semi-urgent surgeries to free up staff to help with COVID-19 infections.

Legault did not say when the tax would take effect or how much it would cost, but he did say he wanted it to be "significant" enough to act as an incentive to get vaccinated — more than $50 or $100, he added.

He said the contribution could be included in people's provincial tax filings, but he did not say whether it would be in those for 2021, which are to be filed by April 30, 2022.

WATCH | Quebec's premier defends taxing the unvaccinated

François Legault says his government owes it to the nearly 90% of Quebecers who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to tax those who have refused to on non-medical grounds.

