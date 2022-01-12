COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 2,742 people in hospital (an increase of 188 from the previous day), including 255 in intensive care (a decrease of seven).

The province reported 8,710 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 758,576 confirmed cases and 12,028 people have died.

On Monday, the province also reported a total of 15,853,252 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 97,295 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 24 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Tuesday, Premier François Legault announced that unvaccinated Quebecers who don't have a medical exemption will have to pay a "significant" health tax if they don't get vaccinated soon.

But community advocates and experts say the government should try vaccination incentives other than a health tax to avoid entrenching inequities among marginalized groups.

"We know that [a proposed tax] can further undermine public trust in governments or just the confidence in the vaccine, period," Paul Bailey, Black Health Alliance executive director, said.

Roughly 10 per cent of eligible Quebecers remain unvaccinated, but health officials say they take up about 50 per cent of COVID-19 beds in hospitals. Several regional health boards have had to cancel up to 80 per cent of non-urgent and semi-urgent surgeries to free up staff to help with COVID-19 infections.

Legault did not say when the payment would take effect or how much it would cost, but he did say he wanted it to be "significant" enough to act as an incentive to get vaccinated — more than $50 or $100, he added.

He said the contribution could be included in people's provincial tax filings, but he did not say whether it would be in those for 2021, which are to be filed by April 30, 2022.

WATCH | Quebec health minister says latest restrictions are helping slow the virus's spread

Health minister says Quebec's tough measures are starting to show results Duration 0:57 Christian Dubé says new daily hospitalizations are no longer increasing, which he says is evidence that restrictions like the curfew are slowing the spread of COVID-19. 0:57

Boileau replaces Arruda as public health director

Quebec Premier François Legault has named Dr. Luc Boileau as the province's new interim public health director.

Boileau takes over from Dr. Horacio Arruda, who had held the job for nearly 12 years and was reappointed to another three-year term in June 2020.

Arruda submitted his letter of resignation on Monday as the Omicron wave overwhelms hospitals across the province, forcing the health-care network to postpone surgeries and other medical services.

Rapid tests were once again made available in some Quebec pharmacies Tuesday. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

More overnight beds for Montreal's homeless

The city of Montreal is opening up to 320 overnight beds for people without homes.

Starting tomorrow, a soccer stadium in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension will open as a new designated isolation site. The Stade de soccer de Montréal is for those people experiencing homelessness who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Shelters are struggling to keep up with the demand during the Omicron wave, with many staying in shelters to isolate now that they have tested positive for the virus.

Mayor Valérie Plante says the city has enough beds, but the challenge is finding staff.

According to Montreal public health, 216 homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

In recent days, it's climbed to about 50 positive cases a day, with at least 23 known outbreaks in the community.

Montreal hospitals go to highest alert level

Three hospitals in Montreal's north end are now at a Level-4 alert, including Sacré-Coeur hospital.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is the fifth regional health board in the province to issue a Level-4 alert — the highest level in the province's contingency plan to cope with COVID-19's strain on the healthcare system.

Under the measures, hospitals will be able to close emergency rooms, delay up to 80 per cent of their surgeries, and close urgent care departments such as cardiology and trauma centres, redirecting those patients elsewhere.

Hospitals in the Eastern Townships, the Mauricie and Montérégie-Est are among those that recently moved to Level 4.

The Montreal hospitals affected by the measures as of Monday include Sacré-Coeur, Jean Talon Hospital and the Fleury Hospital.

While elective surgeries won't be happening, all urgent and semi-urgent surgeries and oncology cases will still be able to go ahead at their hospitals, said a spokesperson with the regional health board in a statement to Radio-Canada.

Their trauma centres will also remain open.

The two psychiatric hospitals in the region are not affected by the measures.

