COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 2,554 people in hospital (an increase of 118 from the previous day), including 248 in intensive care (a decrease of nine).

The province reported 10,573 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 749,866 confirmed cases and 11,966 people have died.

On Monday, the province also reported a total of 15,752,494 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 62,722 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 24 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a press conference this afternoon, after accepting the resignation of the province's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

CBC News will be carrying the news conference live at 1 p.m., with English translation.

Arruda submitted his letter of resignation on Monday as the Omicron wave overwhelms hospitals across the province, forcing the health-care network to postpone surgeries and other medical services.

He held the position for nearly 12 years. He was reappointed to another three-year term in June 2020.

600,000 rapid test kits coming to pharmacies today

Thousands are expected to begin lining up in front of pharmacies all over the province on Tuesday to pick up rapid testing kits that are in high demand.

It could be a frosty wait. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an extreme cold warning. Several pharmacy chains have opted to create appointments for rapid test pickups.

Pharmacies are expected to receive 600,000 kits with five rapid tests each inside. Each person is eligible for one kit.

Last month, when pharmacies first received the kits, there were long lineups and the tests were scooped up within hours of their deliveries.

The at-home tests have become one of the only ways Quebecers can find out if they are infected with COVID-19 or not, with public PCR testing now reserved to health-care workers and some marginalized groups.

Montreal hospitals go to highest alert level

Three hospitals in Montreal's north end are now at a Level-4 alert, including Sacré-Coeur hospital.

The CIUSSS du Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal is the fifth regional health board in the province to issue a Level-4 alert — the highest level in the province's contingency plan to cope with COVID-19's strain on the healthcare system.

Under the measures, hospitals will be able to close emergency rooms, delay up to 80 per cent of their surgeries, and close urgent care departments such as cardiology and trauma centres, redirecting those patients elsewhere.

Hospitals in the Eastern Townships, the Mauricie and Montérégie-Est are among those that recently moved to Level 4.

The Montreal hospitals affected by the measures as of Monday include Sacré-Coeur, Jean Talon Hospital and the Fleury Hospital.

While elective surgeries won't be happening, all urgent and semi-urgent surgeries and oncology cases will still be able to go ahead at their hospitals, said a spokesperson with the regional health board in a statement to Radio-Canada.

Their trauma centres will also remain open.

The two psychiatric hospitals in the region are not affected by the measures.

Over 200 test positive among Montreal's homeless

According to Montreal public health, 216 homeless people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

In recent days, it's climbed to about 50 positive cases a day, with at least 23 known outbreaks in the community.

Shelters are struggling to keep up with the demand, with many staying in shelters to isolate now that they have tested positive for the virus.

