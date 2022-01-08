COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Sunday, Quebec reported 2,436 people in hospital (an increase of 140 from the previous day), including 257 in intensive care (an increase of 12).

The province reported 11,007 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 739,293 confirmed cases and 11,940 people have died.

On Saturday, the province also reported a total of 15,805,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 100,892 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 23 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebecers aged 40 and above are now eligible to make their third dose appointments through the Clic-Santé platform.

The age group became eligible on Monday, and all adult-aged Quebecers will be eligible to make a third dose appointment by next week, Jan. 17th.

It comes as Quebec's professional order of physicians — the Collège des médecins du Québec (CMQ) — is urging the province to "step up the pace" on measures targeting the unvaccinated.

"The vaccinated population can no longer suffer the constraints of health measures in silence while the unvaccinated occupy one in two short term beds and the majority of intensive care beds," CMQ president Dr. Mauril Gaudreault wrote in a release Saturday.

"The overload of hospitalizations and triage means thousands of people are missing out on life-saving surgeries," he said.

While the CMQ said it's relieved to see more places requiring mandatory vaccination, it says the mandate needs to be expanded to more businesses and public areas and the government needs to act more quickly.

The province recently announced that as of Jan. 18, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and government-run stores selling recreational cannabis (SQDC) will require a vaccine passport to enter.

Hundreds of Quebecers took to the streets of Montreal's Old Port on Saturday to protest against the health measures intended to slow the spread of the virus, such as the expansion of the vaccination passport.

More hospitals enter Level 4, cancel surgeries

The province has issued a Level-4 alert for four regional health boards — the highest level in the province's COVID-19 contingency plan — as hospital systems across the province continue to be overwhelmed.

With 20,000 workers off the job due to the virus, more hospitals will be delaying or cancelling medical services across all departments in an attempt to reduce the strain on the system.

Hospitals in the Eastern Townships, the Mauricie and Montérégie-Est are among those who recently moved to Level 4.

Under the measures those hospitals will be able to close emergency rooms, delay up to 80 per cent of their surgeries, and close urgent care departments such as cardiology and trauma centres, redirecting those patients elsewhere.

Exo warns of delays due to COVID-19

Provincial transit agency Exo is warning customers of delays of services in the coming weeks due to COVID-19.

"Exo anticipates that the rapid increase in positive cases of COVID-19 will have an impact on its ability to carry out all scheduled bus, train and paratransit departures in the coming weeks," the agency said in a news release Sunday.

Depending on the availability of staff to provide services, some schedules may be revised in the near future. The north and south crown transit authority says each sector may be affected differently.

"Exo therefore encourages its riders to plan their trips by regularly checking the status of service via the digital tools available."

Exo's new schedules will be in effect as of Jan. 10. Its network includes five train lines, 242 bus lines and 61 taxibus lines.

🔔Les dates d’ouverture de prise de rendez-vous pour la dose de rappel pour chaque groupe d’âge ont été devancées!<br><br>Voici la nouvelle séquence prévue 👇 <a href="https://t.co/KTcIJR1WAg">pic.twitter.com/KTcIJR1WAg</a> —@sante_qc

Top COVID-19 stories