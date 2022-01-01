COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 16,461 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 13 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 603,068 confirmed cases and 11,724 people have died.

There are 1,063 people in hospital (an increase of 124 from the previous day), including 151 in intensive care (an increase of 13).

The province has administered 15,277,424 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 16 per cent have received three doses.

*Quebec's Health Ministry does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends.

Quebec's three main opposition parties are criticizing the provincial government's decision to impose a 10 p.m. curfew, which began New Year's Eve, arguing the health order is a sign of the government's failure to prepare.

If the premier had acted earlier, then there would be less of a need for such strong measures, Opposition Liberal house leader André Fortin told The Canadian Press on Friday.

The curfew was imposed in an effort to curb the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. Other measures, such as closing restaurant dining rooms, delaying the reopening of schools and closing non-essential businesses on Sundays, also took effect Friday at 5 p.m.

The new restrictions have added even more strain for restaurateurs who have been struggling to recoup losses caused by previous pandemic restrictions.

"We lost over $80,000 in the last three weeks," said Jae-Anthony Dougan, chef and co-owner at Tropikal Restobar.

"Christmas parties, New Year's Eve and day events — it is what it is."

In a tweet Friday, Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said he spoke with representatives from the restaurant industry and said the government will find ways to compensate those struggling with lost inventory. Details are expected next week.

Record number of kids in hospital with COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Quebec, the number of children in hospital with the virus has gone up as well.

But experts are urging parents not to panic, as children are not necessarily in hospital due to a severe case of the virus.

"A lot of children who are being admitted for other reasons are testing positive for COVID-19 by PCR test at the time of their admission, even though COVID-19 is not the actual cause or reason for them being hospitalized," said Dr. Jesse Papenburg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children's Hospital.

Papenburg attributes the rise in numbers to rampant community transmission of Omicron, and he says it's important to continue to encourage parents and their children to get vaccinated for "protection against severe disease."

As Omicron often presents as a typical winter cold or the flu, experts are advising parents to get their child tested if they have symptoms such as a runny nose or cough, and keep them isolated pending a negative rapid or PCR test.

Experts are asking parents to use their judgment about the use of emergency departments and are encouraging young people to follow public measures.

Total hospitalizations could double within 3 weeks

The province's health-care institute released its latest hospitalization projections Thursday. Models based on data collected between Dec. 18 and 24 show that both the number intensive-care patients and total hospitalizations could double within three weeks.

Of the new cases confirmed this week, 643 are at high risk of hospitalization, including 191 needing intensive care. Most patients (64 per cent) live in the greater Montreal area, and people age 70 and over represent 49 per cent of hospitalizations.

The number of cases in the province continues to spike, with a 172 per cent increase compared to the previous week. The spike in cases is most noticeable among 18- to 39- year-olds (+298 per cent).

The strain on the health-care system has led Quebec to create a four-level system determining when health-care workers who have tested positive for the disease can return to work.

No more rapid tests in Quebec pharmacies

Quebec pharmacies have run out of rapid tests, according to a group representing pharmacist-owners, the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires.

The association's president told Radio-Canada that more rapid tests likely won't be available until next week, and when those tests will be delivered has yet to be confirmed.

"It does not help to contact us to try to get some," said Benoit Morin. "There are none at the moment."

Montreal hotel for homeless population

The city of Montreal has requisitioned a hotel to help alleviate pressure on the health-care network and support community organizations accommodating COVID-19 patients who are experiencing homelessness.



The hotel, run by the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal and the Old Brewery Mission, will offer 111 places to those living with homelessness who have tested positive for COVID-19 and do not need to be hospitalized, as well as those awaiting test results and those in need of a place to self-isolate.

