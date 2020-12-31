COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 2,819 new cases on Thursday and 62 more deaths, 22 of which occurred in the last 24 hours. New numbers will not be provided until Jan. 3.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 202,641 confirmed cases and 8,226 people have died. One death was withdrawn from the count after an investigation showed it wasn't related to COVID-19. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 1,175 people in hospital (a decrease of 36), including 165 intensive care (an increase of 13).

3,942 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 29,250.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Quebec's Health Ministry has decided to go ahead and use the second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, rather than keeping them in reserve.

The company says supply is assured, so there is no reason to hold the vaccines back.

The federal government has announced that air passengers entering Canada will soon need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country.

Under the new protocol, travellers must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within a 72-hour period prior to boarding a plane.

The measure does not replace the federal government's mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

