COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Quebec won't update numbers of COVID-19 cases until Sunday
- Quebec reported 2,819 new cases on Thursday and 62 more deaths, 22 of which occurred in the last 24 hours. New numbers will not be provided until Jan. 3.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 202,641 confirmed cases and 8,226 people have died. One death was withdrawn from the count after an investigation showed it wasn't related to COVID-19. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 1,175 people in hospital (a decrease of 36), including 165 intensive care (an increase of 13).
- 3,942 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 29,250.
Quebec's Health Ministry has decided to go ahead and use the second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, rather than keeping them in reserve.
The company says supply is assured, so there is no reason to hold the vaccines back.
The federal government has announced that air passengers entering Canada will soon need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country.
Under the new protocol, travellers must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within a 72-hour period prior to boarding a plane.
The measure does not replace the federal government's mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec receives its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
- First case of U.K.'s coronavirus variant detected in Quebec.
- What's essential anyway? Confusion reigns over holiday COVID-19 restrictions.
- VIDEO | Getting through the holidays during a pandemic.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
