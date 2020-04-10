What you need to know about COVID-19 in Quebec on Friday

Quebec has 10,912 confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 216 Quebecers have died. There are 679 people in hospital, including 196 in intensive care.

Nearly half of all deaths, 106 in all, have occurred in residential long-term care homes (CHSLDs). Nurses are sounding the alarm about the conditions at a Laval CHSLD, where more than 100 people are infected.

Montreal has 5,262 cases of COVID-19 and the region's public health authority says the peak should come within days, about a week sooner than in the rest of the province.

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge bicycle path is now closed to pedestrians from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With only essential services open and people celebrating Easter and Passover at a distance, this long weekend in Quebec will look very different.

Public health authorities are asking Quebecers to stay home, and to only celebrate in-person with those you live with.

Long-term care homes at heart of crisis

Quebec is shifting its resources to institutional care homes as the virus proves to have quick, and devastating, effects there.

About half of Quebec's deaths linked to the virus have been in these facilities. COVID-19 is especially dangerous for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

A nurse at Laval's CHSLD de Sainte-Dorothée, where there are more than 100 infections and 16 people have died, says she's never seen something like this before .

"Never have I seen people die so fast. It's crazy. It's hard. It's very stressful," she says.

The province is moving more personal protective equipment to the facilities and will now test everyone living and working there.