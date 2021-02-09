COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 853 new cases on Monday and 17 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 270 911 confirmed cases and 10 046 people have died.

There are 969 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 160 in intensive care (an increase of two).

1,529 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday. A total of 259 188 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

As many businesses begin to reopen their doors, and the daily case total continues to fall, the premier is to provide an update.

On Monday, the province reported fewer than 900 new cases, and the number of people in hospital due to the virus has remained below 1,000.

Despite recent improvements in Quebec's epidemiological situation, on Sunday became the first province to record more than 10,000 deaths related to the virus.

