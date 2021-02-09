COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
On Monday, the province reported fewer than 900 COVID-19 cases
- Quebec reported 853 new cases on Monday and 17 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 270 911 confirmed cases and 10 046 people have died.
- There are 969 people in hospital (an increase of six), including 160 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- 1,529 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday. A total of 259 188 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.
- Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.
As many businesses begin to reopen their doors, and the daily case total continues to fall, the premier is to provide an update.
Despite recent improvements in Quebec's epidemiological situation, on Sunday became the first province to record more than 10,000 deaths related to the virus.
You can watch the premier's update here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page at 1 p.m.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
