COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 2,425 people in hospital (an increase of 14 from the previous day), including 178 in intensive care (an increase in one from the previous day).

The province reported 2,240 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 883,192 confirmed cases and 13,495 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 17,992,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 21,748 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 85 per cent have received two doses, and 47 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is slated to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. today where he is expected to announce further loosening of public health restrictions.

According to Radio-Canada, Legault is set to announce further easing of restrictions in restaurants, no more limits on home gatherings, the reopening of the province's bars and the resumption of organized sports games.

While home gatherings will be allowed without restrictions, public health officials will recommend that those gatherings be limited to 10 people or members from no more than three different households. The measure should come into effect on Saturday.

Restaurants will also be able to accommodate a maximum of 10 people per table. Bars are expected to reopen on Feb. 28 with capacity limits and some restrictions. Dancing will still be prohibited.

The government is meeting this morning to finalize details before making the announcement this afternoon. The news conference will be streamed live in this story.

Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau.

Cinemas, places of worship reopen

On Monday, cinemas, theatres, concert halls and sports venues were allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people (1,000 for outdoor events) and proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Places of worship also reopened with a cap of 250 vaccinated people.

As the province enters the second phase of its reopening plan amid an ongoing decline in hospitalizations, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on the government to provide a concrete reopening plan for the spring and summer.

"Other provinces have this plan, they have this predictability, but not Quebec," she said. "Montreal, as a cultural metropolis, economic locomotive, needs this plan to support its entire [cultural] industry."

The first phase in the province's reopening plan began last week when restaurant dining rooms reopened to patrons and school sports were allowed to resume.

The next phase will see restrictions lift for all indoor sports, gyms and spas as of Feb. 14, while bars and casinos will remain closed until further notice.

Quebec City braces for convoy return

Quebec City police say they'll be ready for future demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures in the city, after convoys of trucks drove by the National Assembly for a blaring protest this past weekend.

Since trucks from across Quebec rolled into the province's capital on Thursday, Quebec City police (SPVQ) have handed out a total of 170 fines, 72 of which were for violating the Highway Safe Code and 48 were for parking violations.

The SPVQ made three arrests, including a 31-year-old man whose vehicle was towed for blocking traffic.

The protest had wrapped up by 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police chief Denis Turcotte praised his officers' professionalism at a news conference Monday morning and says they will be ready for protesters who are planning to return in two weeks.

Mixed messaging on masks for sports

Sports are slowly resuming across Quebec, but some young athletes are frustrated with the muddied guidelines around when and where masks must be worn.

Children and youths under 18 were allowed to return to indoor sports on Jan. 31, for practices only, with gatherings limited to 25 people. The province has said masks must be worn at all times, for all ages, if a sport is taking place in a school or as an extracurricular activity.

However, if the sport is taking place in a public space, such as a municipal facility, the new rules depend on the age of the participants: children under the age of 10 are not required to wear a mask. For all those 10 and up, a mask is mandatory at all times, except during an intense period of play, the Health Ministry said this week.

Quebec players are trying to navigate the province's ambiguous guidelines on masking and say they are disappointed by public health measures that limit teams to practices only. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC News)

When asked to clarify the rules last week, interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said that he recommends wearing the mask at all times, "but if there are very intense activities, it is understandable that it may not be worn."

"It is obvious that if you are very hot, you are doing an intense sport, you are on the ice, for example, you could take off the mask if you feel more comfortable taking it off," said Boileau.

Hospitalizations could rise in February

Public health officials in Quebec are warning that the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks may lead to an increase in hospitalizations in February, but they admit it's difficult to say with certainty.

"We shouldn't worry too much, but it's quite likely that the lifting of measures will lead to more contagion, with the risk in particular of seeing more hospitalizations," said the interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, at a news conference Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds in Quebec have steadily declined over the last couple of weeks, and the latest projections from Quebec's institute of public health, INSPQ, suggest that decline could continue, but that the relaxing of public health measures may slow the decline or cause an increase in cases in the weeks to come.

Boileau said much of what happens will depend on the behaviour of Quebecers. He said social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated remain important.

