COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Quebec has reached a grim milestone — more than 10,000 people have died due to COVID-19
- Quebec reported 1,081 new cases on Sunday and 32 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 270,058 confirmed cases and 10,031 people have died.
- There are 963 people in hospital (a decrease of 19), including 158 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 2,033 doses of vaccine were administered Saturday. A total of 256,550 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.
- Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.
During the first wave, Premier François Legault began his daily news conferences by informing the province how many people had died in the previous 24 hours.
The daily death toll now rarely earns a mention at his news conferences.
"It's like we've almost become numb to the daily numbers," said Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal epidemiologist and cardiologist.
On Sunday, Quebec recorded 32 more deaths from COVID-19, making it the first province to cross the grim threshold of 10,000 deaths from the virus.
It's a staggering number that accounts for just under half of the total death toll from the pandemic in Canada.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
