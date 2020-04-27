COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,081 new cases on Sunday and 32 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 270,058 confirmed cases and 10,031 people have died.

There are 963 people in hospital (a decrease of 19), including 158 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

2,033 doses of vaccine were administered Saturday. A total of 256,550 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

During the first wave, Premier François Legault began his daily news conferences by informing the province how many people had died in the previous 24 hours.

The daily death toll now rarely earns a mention at his news conferences.

"It's like we've almost become numb to the daily numbers," said Dr. Christopher Labos, a Montreal epidemiologist and cardiologist.

On Sunday, Quebec recorded 32 more deaths from COVID-19, making it the first province to cross the grim threshold of 10,000 deaths from the virus.

It's a staggering number that accounts for just under half of the total death toll from the pandemic in Canada.

