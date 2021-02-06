COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,101 new cases on Thursday and 33 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 267,773 confirmed cases and 9,973 people have died (one death was removed from the total as it was found to be unrelated to COVID-19).

There are 1,040 people in hospital (a decrease of 30), including 168 in intensive care (a decrease of seven).

4,140 doses of vaccine were administered Thursday. A total of 248,673 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Gradual reopening will start across the province Monday.

In red zones, businesses, museums and hair salons will be allowed to open, but the curfew will remain in place. In orange zones, restaurants and theatres have been given the go-ahead, but with some restrictions still in place, and the curfew is being pushed back to 9:30 p.m.

Also starting Monday, students in red zones can head back several times a month, ideally once a week, regardless of their program of study, she said. Classroom capacity is being capped at 50 per cent for theory classes, with no limit on practical classes (such as labs) and everyone must maintain a 1.5-metre distance and wear a mask.

Institutions are expected to maintain distance learning for students who cannot, or choose not to, return to campus for in-person classes.

Quebec's provincial park system is also updating its rules in anticipation of the reopening, especially to prevent people from red zones from bringing the virus to the six new orange zones.

Meanwhile, the Quebec government is analyzing a proportion of COVID-19 cases using samples provided by testing to identify the presence of coronavirus variants.

The province's public health director, Dr. Horacia Arruda, says a small proportion of those samples were being analyzed since the spring, but that the government is increasing its capacity to do so to 8.5 per cent of cases with the goal of reaching 10 per cent.

So far, he said, eight cases of the highly infectious strain discovered in the United Kingdom have been identified.

Also, Health Minister Christian Dubé decried a slowdown in vaccine roll out from the federal government, saying it has caused Quebec to all but stop vaccinating.

"We're ready, we have mass vaccination centres set up," Dubé said at provincial update on the pandemic Friday. "It's as if we had a powerful, brand new car, but had no gas."

