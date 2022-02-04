COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Saturday

On Friday, Quebec reported 2,541 people in hospital (a decrease of 96 from the previous day), including 184 in intensive care (a decrease of 7 from the previous day).

The province reported 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 875,429 confirmed cases and 13,420 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 17,883,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 44,230 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 85 per cent have received two doses, and 47 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec officials say people protesting against COVID-19 measures in Quebec City this weekend have a right to demonstrate, but police will be enforcing traffic and noise bylaws.

The first protesters arrived near the National Assembly Thursday night and held another protest Friday night ahead of a larger demonstration planned for today.

On Friday, Premier François Legault said "lots of tow trucks" are standing by to remove protesters' vehicles should they hinder citizens from circulating normally.

With the exception of a few larger trucks parked along René Lévesque Boulevard, police have been forcing all vehicles to circulate, to keep traffic moving. Between the Thursday and Friday protests, Quebec City police handed out more than 50 tickets, mostly for road safety violations.

An organizer of the demonstration, Bernard Gauthier, is accusing the police of being too strict about where truck drivers and protesters are allowed to congregate.

He complained about being betrayed by authorities, saying he couldn't even park a food truck near where people will be demonstrating.

Gauthier accused the media of being complicit with health authorities and even questioned the existence of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand is reassuring residents and visitors to the annual Carnaval de Québec that the city will be safe during the weekend protests.

Several festival sites are in the same vicinity as the protests. Many restaurant and hotel owners have reported cancelled bookings for this weekend.

Police direct traffic as protesters demonstrate Friday night in front of National Assembly:

Protesters gather in Quebec City in front of National Assembly: Quebec City police allowed some large trucks to park along René-Lévesque Boulevard, but every other motorist was ordered to keep moving on by the National Assembly.

Mixed messaging on masks for sports

Sports are slowly resuming across Quebec, but some young athletes are frustrated with the muddied guidelines around when and where masks must be worn.

Children and youths under 18 were allowed to return to indoor sports on Jan. 31, for practices only, with gatherings limited to 25 people. The province has said masks must be worn at all times, for all ages, if a sport is taking place in a school or as an extracurricular activity.

However, if the sport is taking place in a public space, such as a municipal facility, the new rules depend on the age of the participants: children under the age of 10 are not required to wear a mask. For all those 10 and up, a mask is mandatory at all times, except during an intense period of play, the Health Ministry said this week.

Quebec players are trying to navigate the province's ambiguous guidelines on masking and say they are disappointed by public health measures that limit teams to practices only. (Kwabena Oduro/CBC News)

When asked to clarify the rules last week, interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said that he recommends wearing the mask at all times, "but if there are very intense activities, it is understandable that it may not be worn."

"It is obvious that if you are very hot, you are doing an intense sport, you are on the ice, for example, you could take off the mask if you feel more comfortable taking it off," said Boileau.

Hospitalizations could rise in February

Public health officials in Quebec are warning that the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks may lead to an increase in hospitalizations in February, but they admit it's difficult to say with certainty.

"We shouldn't worry too much, but it's quite likely that the lifting of measures will lead to more contagion, with the risk in particular of seeing more hospitalizations," said the interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, at a news conference Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds in Quebec have steadily declined over the last couple of weeks, and the latest projections from Quebec's institute of public health, INSPQ, suggest that decline could continue, but that the relaxing of public health measures may slow the decline or cause an increase in cases in the weeks to come.

Boileau said much of what happens will depend on the behaviour of Quebecers. He said social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated remain important.

