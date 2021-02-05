COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Surgeries have resumed, but the backlog is daunting
- Quebec reported 1,093 new cases on Thursday and 42 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 266,672 confirmed cases and 9,941 people have died.
- There are 1,070 people in hospital (a decrease of 36), including 175 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 2,300 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday. A total of 243,955 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.
Encouraged by a downward trend in COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations, the province recently gave hospitals the green light to ramp up surgical activities, but the backlog of cases that has piled up during the first and second waves of the pandemic is daunting.
As it stands, the names of roughly 140,000 Quebecers are currently on a waiting list for surgery. According to the Ministry of Health, about a third — nearly 44,000 people — have waited longer than six months.
"I don't think that's going to be easily overcome in the next year," said Dr. Ruth Chaytor, the chief of surgical services at the Jewish General Hospital. "We've lost a lot of resources, a lot of trained individuals and a lot of experience."
Quebec's Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann announced more details on the province's plan for a gradual return to class for CEGEPs, colleges, and universities on Thursday.
Starting next week, students in red zones can head back several times a month, ideally once a week, regardless of their program of study, she said. Classroom capacity is being capped at 50 per cent for theory classes, with no limit on practical classes (such as labs) and everyone must maintain a 1.5-metre distance and wear a mask.
Institutions are expected to maintain distance learning for students who cannot, or choose not to, return to campus for in-person classes.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Retired Montreal nurse wants to help fight COVID-19, but not without being vaccinated
- Quebec to permit non-essential businesses, museums, hair salons to reopen on Feb. 8.
- Cancer specialists are bracing for patients suffering from more advanced disease due to delays in screening and diagnostic testing during the pandemic.
- Montreal is preparing a large-scale vaccination site at the Palais des congrès
- Health officials in Quebec remain wary about deploying rapid COVID-19 tests on a large scale.
- Why is there no flu amid so many COVID cases? Your COVID-19 questions answered.
- Quebec is devoting more resources toward testing for variants of COVID-19.
- A beadwork challenge is bringing Kahnawake together amid COVID-19 restrictions.
- CBC's interactive coronavirus tracker with cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations across Canada.
- Here's a list of acceptable reasons for being out after curfew in Quebec.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
