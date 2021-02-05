COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,093 new cases on Thursday and 42 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 266,672 confirmed cases and 9,941 people have died.

There are 1,070 people in hospital (a decrease of 36), including 175 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

2,300 doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday. A total of 243,955 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Encouraged by a downward trend in COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations, the province recently gave hospitals the green light to ramp up surgical activities, but the backlog of cases that has piled up during the first and second waves of the pandemic is daunting.

As it stands, the names of roughly 140,000 Quebecers are currently on a waiting list for surgery. According to the Ministry of Health, about a third — nearly 44,000 people — have waited longer than six months.

"I don't think that's going to be easily overcome in the next year," said Dr. Ruth Chaytor, the chief of surgical services at the Jewish General Hospital. "We've lost a lot of resources, a lot of trained individuals and a lot of experience."

Quebec's Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann announced more details on the province's plan for a gradual return to class for CEGEPs, colleges, and universities on Thursday.

Starting next week, students in red zones can head back several times a month, ideally once a week, regardless of their program of study, she said. Classroom capacity is being capped at 50 per cent for theory classes, with no limit on practical classes (such as labs) and everyone must maintain a 1.5-metre distance and wear a mask.

Institutions are expected to maintain distance learning for students who cannot, or choose not to, return to campus for in-person classes.

