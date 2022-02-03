COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 2,637 people in hospital (a decrease of 93 from the previous day), including 191 in intensive care (a decrease of 13 from the previous day).

The province reported 3,592 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 872,029 confirmed cases and 13,378 people have died.

The province also reported Thursday a total of 17,838,886 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 47,935 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 84 per cent have received two doses, and 46 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

More protesters are expected to arrive in Quebec City today, as part of demonstrations against COVID-19 measures set to take place in the city this weekend.

Groups on social media have planned protests similar to the ones held over the weekend in Ottawa, where some protesters continue to occupy the country's capital, demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

More than 100 vehicles taking part in the protest convoy arrived in the city last night, with the bulk expected to arrive Saturday.

Earlier Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault sent a firm message to those planning to take part in the protest: "We won't tolerate any mayhem."

Quebec provincial police and city officers have been standing guard around the National Assembly since early Thursday in anticipation of the protest.

Protest against public health measures arrives in Quebec City Duration 0:44 More than 100 vehicles, honking horns and flashing lights, rolled into Quebec City on Thursday night as protesters gather to contest public health measures. 0:44

One business owner said she's already seen an impact from the demonstrations. Donna Willett, who owns a grocery store and inn near the National Assembly, said all the tourists who booked a room for this weekend have cancelled their reservations.

"I think it's sad. Restaurant owners, businesses are just starting to get up and running again, this is our first weekend to kick off of the Winter Carnival, so everybody was geared up for a great weekend," she said.

"Morales were high and I just think this puts a very negative spin on things."

Doctors try to get oral COVID-19 treatments to patients

Quebec's Health Ministry has issued a directive to institutions in all regions, instructing them to inform patients who may be eligible for oral treatments for COVID-19.

The pill is designed to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms in eligible adults, but many people don't realize they fall into the category, said Dr. Jeannot Dumaresq, a microbiologist and infectious disease doctor at Hôtel-Dieu in Lévis.

"Eligible patients are, in particular, those with a compromised immune system. This is still a relatively broad category of people. I think there are a lot of patients who could benefit, but they don't know it," he said.

Eligible adults aren't necessarily very sick, he explained, and some may not even require regular follow-ups with their doctors.

Although there is limited supply, health professionals want to make sure the treatment isn't sitting unused on shelves.

The problem is communication: when someone receives a positive COVID-19 test result, they don't necessarily think to contact their family doctor, who could prescribe the treatment. Even if they are tested at a testing centre, the health authority will receive the result, but that won't be communicated to one's doctor.

Time is the other factor. Pfizer's oral pill, Paxlovid, and similar treatments need to be started as soon as possible, within five days from the onset of symptoms. Not everyone is able to get in touch with a family doctor that quickly.

"If the patients know that they are at risk of complications, and if we are able to send a result to the attending physician as quickly as possible, we will certainly capture more patients at risk," he said. "We will be able to make better use of our treatments."

Hospitalizations could rise in February

Public health officials in Quebec are warning that the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks may lead to an increase in hospitalizations in February, but they admit it's difficult to say with certainty.

"We shouldn't worry too much but it's quite likely that the lifting of measures will lead to more contagion, with the risk in particular of seeing more hospitalizations," said the interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, at a news conference Wednesday.

Hospitalizations in Quebec have steadily declined over the last couple of weeks, and the latest projections from Quebec's Institute of Public Health suggest that decline could continue, but that the relaxing of public health measures may slow the decline or cause an increase in cases in the weeks to come.

Boileau said much of what happens will depend on the behaviour of Quebecers. He said social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated remain important.

Late in the day, Boileau sent out a release clarifying the rules for mask-wearing in children's sports. Some parents have complained that children as young as three are being told to mask while taking skating or other lessons.

The province says masks must be worn at all times for all ages if a sport is taking place in a school or as an extracurricular activity.

However, if the sport is taking place in a public space, such as a municipal facility, children under the age of 10 are not required to wear a mask.

