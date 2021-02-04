COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,053 new cases on Wednesday and 37 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 265,579 confirmed cases and 9,899 people have died.

There are 1,106 people in hospital (a decrease of four), including 177 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

590 doses of vaccine were administered Tuesday. A total of 241,546 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Some experts worry that Quebec's decision to loosen COVID-19 restrictions was made too soon.

They say the threat of more transmissible variants of the coronavirus could once again put hospitals at risk of being overwhelmed.

Few cases of the variant strains have been detected in the province, but many epidemiologists are concerned the spread of variants could be made worse by the delays in the vaccination campaign caused by ongoing disruptions to supply.

"This is a delicate time, to put it mildly," said Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious diseases specialist at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital and an assistant professor at McGill University.

Evelyn Grunstein worked as a nurse for more than three decades in Montreal and around the world. When she heard Quebec needed help on the front lines, she decided it was time to come out of retirement and return to nursing.

As soon as she put her name out there, she had several job offers to both test for COVID-19 and join the vaccination campaign.

Grunstein said she was eager to get started, but she realized she would need to be vaccinated if she was going to be out there administering hundreds of tests or inoculations each week.

But the former ER nurse soon discovered that getting vaccinated was no easy task.

