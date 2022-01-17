COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 2,730 people in hospital (a decrease of 122 from the previous day), including 204 in intensive care (a decrease of 14 from the previous day).

The province reported 3,816 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 868,437 confirmed cases and 13,336 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 17,789,939 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 49,444 in the last 24 hours.

90 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 84 per cent have received two doses, and 45 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec's health ministry has issued a directive to institutions in all regions, instructing them to try to inform patients who may be eligible for oral treatments for COVID-19.

Medical experts say better communication is needed to get Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral treatment for COVID-19, to the patients who could benefit from it most.

The pill is designed to prevent severe COVID-19 symptoms in eligible adults, but many people don't realize they fall into the category, said Dr. Jeannot Dumaresq, a microbiologist and infectious disease doctor with the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis hospital.

"Eligible patients are, in particular, those with a compromised immune system. This is still a relatively broad category of people. I think there are a lot of patients who could benefit, but they don't know it," he said.

Eligible adults aren't necessarily very sick, he explained, and some may not even require regular follow-ups with their doctors.

So while those undergoing chemotherapy, or who have received an organ transplant, are eligible, so would someone who is being treated for arthritis, he said.

"Some unvaccinated people could also benefit from treatment, such as those who suffer from severe obesity, who are on dialysis, who have heart, lung, kidney or liver problems, for example," he said.

The elderly, diabetics and those with high blood pressure could also be considered eligible, he said.

Although there is limited supply, health professionals want to make sure the treatment isn't sitting unused on shelves.

The problem is communication: when someone receives a positive COVID-19 test result, they don't necessarily think to contact their family doctor, who could prescribe the treatment. Even if they are tested at a testing centre, the health authority will receive the result, but that won't be communicated to one's doctor.

Time is the other factor. Paxlovid and similar treatments need to be started as soon as possible, within five days from the onset of symptoms. Not everyone is able to get in touch with a family doctor that quickly.

For the time being, Dr. Dumaresq and his colleagues in the Chaudière-Appalaches region are using a new system to try to prescribe the pills to patients.

An information sheet has been distributed to health care professionals, who in turn, will be able to pass it on to patients. The information includes what conditions puts someone at risk for a more severe case of COVID-19.

If a doctor or nurse signs the information sheet, the paper can then be used as a prescription, in the event of a positive test result. The patient can then go and get their treatment immediately. The person's family doctor will also be notified.

"If the patients know that they are at risk of complications, and if we are able to send a result to the attending physician as quickly as possible, we will certainly capture more patients at risk," he said. "We will be able to make better use of our treatments."

Hospitalizations could rise in February

Public health officials in Quebec are warning that the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks may lead to an increase in hospitalizations in February, but they admit it's difficult to say with certainty.

"We shouldn't worry too much but it's quite likely that the lifting of measures will lead to more contagion, with the risk in particular of seeing more hospitalizations," said the interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, at a news conference Wednesday.

Hospitalizations in Quebec have steadily declined over the last couple of weeks, and the latest projections from Quebec's Institute of Public Health suggest that decline could continue, but that the relaxing of public health measures may slow the decline or cause an increase in cases in the weeks to come.

Boileau said much of what happens will depend on the behaviour of Quebecers. He said social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated remain important.

Late in the day, Boileau sent out a release clarifying the rules for mask-wearing in children's sports. Some parents have complained that children as young as three are being told to mask while taking skating or other lessons.

The province says masks must be worn at all times for all ages if a sport is taking place in a school or as an extracurricular activity.

However, if the sport is taking place in a public space, such as a municipal facility, children under the age of 10 are not required to wear a mask.

Convoy heading to Quebec City

Quebec City is preparing for demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions this weekend — just as the annual winter festivities get underway.

Groups on social media are planning protests similar to the ones held over the weekend in Ottawa, where some protesters continue to occupy the country's capital, demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions.

Mélanie Raymond, the general director of Carnaval, said it will be up to police to supervise the streets and make sure the situation is safe.

However, she said the organizers won't hesitate to shut down a site if they need to.

"We'll have to close it if the police orders us to do it, so we're going to be in touch with them at every moment," she said.

The city's deputy police director, André Turcotte, said discussions have been held with some protest organizers and they have been cooperative. He said he doesn't expect the protest to continue past Saturday.

However, he added that if the group stops cooperating and the situation changes, then police will be ready to take other action.

Tax on unvaccinated scrapped

Premier François Legault is scrapping a proposed tax on unvaccinated Quebecers, now saying it is more important to build bridges and extend a hand to people who refuse to get vaccinated.

Legault also announced that sports will be allowed to resume for all ages Feb. 14, as long as group sizes are limited to 25 people. Gyms and spas will also be allowed to reopen then but only at 50 per cent capacity.

Several gyms across Quebec protested the continued closures by illegally opening their doors last Sunday.

Cinemas and theatres are scheduled to reopen this coming Monday, Feb. 7, with certain capacity restrictions.

Youppi! joins vaccination efforts

The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday they'll be partnering with public health officials to encourage children aged five to 17 to get vaccinated.

Montreal Canadiens mascot Youppi! will attend a vaccination clinic at Montreal's Palais de Congrés Saturday to support children getting their jabs. (Ian Barrett/Canadian Press)

In a news release, the team said any children in that age group who come to get vaccinated at the Palais des Congrès this weekend between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. will receive a Habs-themed gift.

All children are eligible, as long as supplies last, whether or not they have an appointment.

Habs mascot Youppi! will also be on hand to show support for the vaccination campaign, along with Cosmo, the mascot for the Laval Rocket.

